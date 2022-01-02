Cleveland Evans: Sports, music and works of fiction helped popularize Andre

Andre increased slowly over the next 70 years, though it didn’t maintain its popularity with Black parents. In the 1940 census, the latest with names available, only 5.4% of the 3,673 Andres were Black men, though Black men made up 9.8% of the population.

Meanwhile André had boomed back in France. Between 1910 and 1935, it was second only to Jean as a name for French boys.

Andre entered the top thousand baby names in the United States in 1924. Starting in the 1930s, it was helped by orchestra conductor Andre Kostelanetz (1901-1980). Born Abram Kostelyanetz in Russia, he’s credited with inventing “easy listening” light classical arrangements years before the term was created. Albums with him conducting the New York Philharmonic billed as “Andre Kostelanetz and his orchestra” sold millions.

In 1934, Ohio librarian Alice Norton (1912-2005) published “The Prince Commands” as “Andre Norton,” believing her books would sell better to young adult males with a masculine byline. Within a year, she’d legally changed her name to Andre. In the 1950s, she became a highly prolific and successful science fiction and fantasy author.