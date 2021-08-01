Cleveland Evans: The name Herman is steeped in literary, athletic and magical history

Today’s the birthday of Moby Dick’s father.
Herman Melville (1819-1891) was born 202 years ago. One of America’s most famous authors, he’s best known for “Moby Dick” (1851), the story of Captain Ahab and his obsession with the great white whale that bit off his leg.
Herman’s the English form of German Hermann, derived from ancient Germanic “army man.” Hermann was a common name in medieval Germany. One example, Hermann of Reichenau (1013-1054), a Benedictine monk, who, despite having cerebral palsy, studied mathematics and astronomy and composed hymns that are still sung today.
Norman invaders brought the name to England in 1066. Families surnamed Harman are descended from medieval Hermans. Though rare in England, Herman never completely died out, partly because it was continually reinforced by goldsmiths and merchants immigrating from Holland.
Herman was more common in America than England, mostly because of German and Dutch influence. That’s how Melville got the name — his mother, Maria, was a great-great-granddaughter of Harmen Gansevoort, a Dutch settler who came to New Amsterdam in 1655. Harmen’s grandfather, Hermann (born 1570), was a brewer in Dersum, just over the Dutch border in northern Germany.
Americans also confused Herman with Biblical place name Hermon. Mount Hermon (from Semitic “taboo, consecrated”), today on the border between southern Lebanon and Syria, was the traditional northern boundary of ancient Israel. Its melting snows still feed the Sea of Galilee. Hermon was among the top thousand boy’s names between 1880 and 1951.
At its 1905 peak, Hermon ranked 514th. Herman topped out at 47th in 1904, popular among both those of German descent and Yiddish-speaking Jews from eastern Europe.
As Herman declined in general, it became popular with African-Americans. This was due to Benjamin Rucker (1889-1934). Virginia-born Rucker became assistant to a stage magician called Prince Herman while still a young teenager. Prince Herman died when Rucker was only 17, but by then, he’d learned enough to take over the act. He renamed himself Black Herman in honor of his teacher.
Black Herman — tall, handsome, and well-dressed — quickly became one of the most successful African-American entertainers of his day. He made Harlem his home, but traveled all over the country, drawing huge crowds. He sold an “autobiography” full of fantastic stories about imaginary trips to China and India, levitated entranced women 10 feet into the air and had himself buried alive before escaping the grave.
When Herman died of a heart attack at age 44, many fans thought it was just another trick. They gathered at the cemetery for a week before realizing he really wasn’t coming back.
Scores of boys were named after Herman. Famous black Hermans such as Godfather’s CEO and presidential candidate Herman Cain (1945-2020); high school football coach Herman Boone (1935-2019), played by Denzel Washington in “Remember the Titans” (2000); Detroit Lions wide receiver Herman Moore (1969); and nuclear physicist Herman White (1948) can probably trace their names back to the original Black Herman.
Hollywood characters called Herman tend to be either evil Nazis or comic figures like Herman Munster of the 1960s sitcom. In 2020, there were only 54 Hermans born in the United States, the lowest number ever. As it fits with the “two syllables ending in ‘n’” sound fashion for boys, perhaps it would only take some celebrity naming a son Herman for it to revive.