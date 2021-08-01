Cleveland Evans: The name Herman is steeped in literary, athletic and magical history

At its 1905 peak, Hermon ranked 514th. Herman topped out at 47th in 1904, popular among both those of German descent and Yiddish-speaking Jews from eastern Europe.

As Herman declined in general, it became popular with African-Americans. This was due to Benjamin Rucker (1889-1934). Virginia-born Rucker became assistant to a stage magician called Prince Herman while still a young teenager. Prince Herman died when Rucker was only 17, but by then, he’d learned enough to take over the act. He renamed himself Black Herman in honor of his teacher.

Black Herman — tall, handsome, and well-dressed — quickly became one of the most successful African-American entertainers of his day. He made Harlem his home, but traveled all over the country, drawing huge crowds. He sold an “autobiography” full of fantastic stories about imaginary trips to China and India, levitated entranced women 10 feet into the air and had himself buried alive before escaping the grave.

When Herman died of a heart attack at age 44, many fans thought it was just another trick. They gathered at the cemetery for a week before realizing he really wasn’t coming back.