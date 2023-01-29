 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cleveland Evans: What is the 2022 Name of the Year?

112622-owh-new-ukrainerefugees-pic-cm12.jpg (copy)

Sunlight shins on the Ukrainian flag on the shoulder of Danyil Oleksandr, 10, at Restoring Dignity and The Furniture Project on Nov. 21, 2022. The Oleksandr family are refugees from Ukraine and are picking out necessities to live in Omaha.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

In 2022 Russia taught us to honor Ukraine and its names.

At its Jan. 22 annual meeting (held online for the third year in a row), the American Name Society voted Ukraine as 2022’s Name of the Year. Though Americans used to call this country “the Ukraine,” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and Ukrainians’ heroic resistance cemented the use of “Ukraine,” which Ukrainians themselves prefer, as the way Americans refer to the country.

Cleveland Evans

Cleveland Evans

ANS chooses Names of the Year for place names, personal Names, artistic-literary names, trade names, Enames and miscellaneous names before picking the overall Name of the Year.

Kyiv won as Place Name of the Year. The capitol city of Ukraine used to be called “Kiev” in English, a version still used in terms like “Chicken Kiev.” In 2022 American media almost all switched to “Kyiv”, which more accurately represents the Ukrainian language name of the city. Kyiv’s main competitors in the category were Mariupol, another Ukrainian city largely destroyed by Russian forces before they occupied it last May; and Uvalde, name of the Texas town which became a symbol of gun violence after the mass shooting at an elementary school last May 24 killed 19 children and two teachers.

Photo 3 (copy)

People kneel as the Ukrainian servicemen carry the coffin of their comrade killed in a battlefield with Russian forces in the Donetsk region during a commemoration ceremony in Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy was declared Personal Name of the Year. When he was elected President of Ukraine in 2019, many American publications called him “Vladimir Zelensky,” the Russian form of his name. Here also we’ve learned to use the correct Ukrainian form. Other nominees in the category were Ketanji Brown Jackson, who became the newest justice on the Supreme Court June 30; and King Charles III. When he succeeded to the British throne upon Queen Elizabeth’s death, some were surprised he designated himself “King Charles”, despite his lifetime as Prince Charles, thinking it “unlucky” since King Charles I (1600-1649) was beheaded during the English Civil War.

“Encanto” triumphed as Artistic-Literary Name of the Year. The title of this Disney animated film, which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature last March, means “charm, charming, enchantment” in Spanish. It was a fitting name for a magical village in Colombia, setting of this Disney film which, unusually, was not based on another source. The name helped the film set box office records throughout Latin America.

#83. Encanto (2021) (copy)

“Encanto” centers on Colombian teenager Mirabel Madrigal (Stephanie Beatriz), the only member of her family without magical powers. When the house from which the Madrigals derive their power starts to deteriorate, Mirabel sets out to find the source of the problem and discovers family secrets that seemingly only she can fix.

Runner-up to Encanto for Artistic-Literary Name was Otto from “A Man Called Otto”, the Tom Hanks film released Dec. 30, based on Swedish author Fredrik Backman’s novel “A Man Called Ove” and the 2015 Swedish film of the story. Otto is interesting as a name which the filmmakers chose as appropriate for a curmudgeonly 60-year-old American to correspond with the Swedish name Ove, but which actually has been increasingly popular as a name for American babies over the last decade.

January 6 won the Miscellaneous Names category. Like July 4 and 9/11, this date has become the name for a particular event, the insurrection at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. In many places around the world people now talk about how to prevent “another January 6” in their own countries.

Oath Keepers (copy)

Inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington, D.C.

FTX is 2022’s Trade Name of the Year. This cryptocurrency exchange and hedge fund with a name created by shortening “Futures Exchange” was founded in 2019. FTX had a spectacular rise followed by an even more spectacular bankruptcy in November, with suspected fraudster CEO Sam Bankman-Fried going from an estimated net worth of $10.5 billion to $0 in less than a month. Many ANS voters thought the name’s similarity to those of other financial giants like TD Ameritrade, PNC, and StoneX Group helped Bankman-Fried attract so many investors to the dicey world of cryptocurrencies.

NFT won as Ename of the Year. This abbreviation for “non-fungible token” got huge publicity Dec. 15 when Donald Trump announced for sale NFT digital “trading card” art featuring his likeness. This caused much comment by pundits and comedians. The runner-up to NFT was Wordle, name of a web-based word game developed by software engineer Josh Wardle. Though only released in October 2021, Wordle was the most searched for term on Google in 2022 and has already spawned imitative names like Quordle.

Those who advocated for NFT as Ename of the Year pointed out the publicity around Trump’s NFTs taught many people the meaning of “fungible” (a product replaceable by another identical item.)

2022 was the year names helped us learn about how Ukraine is different from Russia, how cryptocurrencies fail, and how unique items can be created in the digital world. What will names teach us in 2023?

