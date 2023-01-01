Cleveland Evans: Why Edgar was once the king of baby names

Perhaps Jan. 1 should be Founders Day at the FBI.

J. Edgar Hoover, appointed director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation at its creation in 1935, was born on New Year’s Day 1895. He remained director until his death on May 2, 1972. During his lifetime, Hoover was lauded as a crime fighter who promoted forensic laboratories. Since his death, his reputation has fallen as his use of abusive means to maintain influence have been revealed. However, he remains one of the 20th century’s most famous law enforcement leaders.

Edgar is the modern spelling of Eadgar, an Old English name combining words for “wealth” and “spear.”

The first famous Edgar (943-975) became king of England at age 16. Though at first a frivolous womanizer, Edgar later promoted justice and religion. There was so little violence during his reign, he’s called Edgar the Peaceful. He was venerated as St. Edgar soon after his death.

Despite that, his name almost disappeared after the Norman Conquest in 1066. Shakespeare surely chose Edgar for the Duke of Gloucester’s honest son in “King Lear” (1606) because it was fit for a character from Britain’s legendary past.

Famous author Edgar Allan Poe’s parents were actors who’d performed in “King Lear” shortly before his 1809 birth. They may have also read “Edgar Huntly” (1799), a Gothic tale of sleepwalking and murder by American Charles Brockden Brown, making Edgar apt for the writer of macabre tales like “The Pit and the Pendulum.”

The hero of Sir Walter Scott’s tragic “The Bride of Lammermoor” (1819) is Edgar Ravenswood. Poe’s fame along with Scott’s and Brown’s characters made Edgar more popular in the United States than England. The 1850 U.S. census found 7,730 Edgars, while Britain’s 1851 census included only 2,273, though total populations were about equal.

In 1880, when Social Security’s yearly baby name lists start, Edgar ranked 61st. It slowly receded along with other Victorian favorites, leaving the top 100 in 1926 and bottoming out at 310th in 1965.

“Spoon River Anthology” poet Edgar Lee Masters (1868-1950) and psychic Edgar Cayce (1877-1945) are famous Edgars born during its Victorian heyday.

Hoover’s then positive reputation was shown when Edgar jumped from 230th to 169th in 1987 when Treat Williams portrayed him in TV movie “J. Edgar Hoover.”

By then Edgar, along with the similar Oscar, was fashionable throughout Latin America. Immigration, along with the fame of athletes like MLB third baseman Edgar Martinez (born 1963) and shortstop Édgar Rentería (1975), helped Edgar peak at 142nd in 1991 and stay among the top 200 through 2008.

Edgar’s recent fame is, surprisingly, as the name of a haircut. The Edgar combines a bowl cut on top with shaved sides. Similar to hairstyles of several nations in Latin America, it became fashionable with teens in 2019 after Martinez was elected to the MLB Hall of Fame.

The Edgar has been controversial. A petition at El Paso’s Riverside High School in 2021 wanted it banned for being “distracting”, which generated lots of social media comments. Perhaps as a result, Edgar’s been plummeting for babies, ranking only 409th in 2021, its lowest ever.

Though other Victorian favorites like Arthur and Otto are rising, it’ll probably be a while before Edgar’s again a king of baby names.