A famous anecdote claims when American actress Jean Harlow met Asquith she rhymed Margot with “target” despite being repeatedly corrected. Asquith then said “No, dear, the “t” is silent, as in ‘Harlow’.”

Margot entered the United States’ top thousand baby names in 1929. Then, in 1934, film producer Ben Hecht discovered a teenaged singer from Mexico and cast her in “Crime Without Passion.” She chose “Margo” as her stage name, the first movie star to go by one name. Since her birth name was Maria Marguerita Guadalupe Teresa Estela Bolado Castilla y O’Donnell, she probably appreciated something shorter. Margo starred in several 1930s films.

In 1937, popular radio serial “The Shadow” created character Margo Lane as a friend to its famous crimefighter. That year, Margo became the more popular spelling for babies.

Margot peaked at 581st in 1936. Margo’s top at 295th came in 1951, Martindale’s birth year. That’s linked to the 1950 film “All About Eve”, where Bette Davis played Broadway star Margo Channing, undermined by two-faced understudy Eve Harrington (Anne Baxter.) “Eve” got a record 14 Oscar nominations, winning Best Picture. It’s still considered one of Hollywood’s greatest films.