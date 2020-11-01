Cookies healthy enough for any time of day

3. Dough will be sticky; refrigerate for 30 minutes to make it easier to scoop.

4. Using a ½-ounce cookie scoop, drop heaping tablespoon portions of dough a few inches apart onto prepared baking sheets. Flatten each mound of dough with the top of your hand.

5. Bake cookies for 7-8 minutes or until they are set and just start to crack a bit on top. Let cool on cookie sheets for a few minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

6. Turn cookies over and spread the bottoms of half of them with a generous teaspoonful of peanut butter. Spread the bottoms of the other halves with a generous teaspoonful of fruit spread. Place the halves with fruit spread upside-down on the peanut butter halves to create a peanut butter and jelly cookie sandwich.

Note: To store, place cookie sandwiches in a single layer in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to seven days. Serve at room temperature, if desired.

Adapted from thebakermama.com.

