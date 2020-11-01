Cookies healthy enough for any time of day

Cookies for breakfast? It’s possible with these peanut butter and jelly cookie sandwiches. They’re healthy enough for breakfast, lunch or an after-school snack — and so yummy you’d never believe they’re free of butter, flour and processed sugar.
Healthy Flourless Peanut Butter and Jelly Cookie Sandwiches
Makes 12 cookie sandwiches (24 cookies)
WHAT YOU NEED
For the cookies
1 cup creamy peanut butter
½ cup honey
1 large egg
3 cups old-fashioned oats
1 teaspoon baking soda
For the filling
1⁄3 cup creamy peanut butter
1⁄3 cup fruit spread (we used strawberry jam)
WHAT YOU DO
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.
2. For cookie dough, in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat peanut butter and honey until smooth. Beat in the egg until well-combined. Add the oats and baking soda and mix on low speed until just combined.
3. Dough will be sticky; refrigerate for 30 minutes to make it easier to scoop.
4. Using a ½-ounce cookie scoop, drop heaping tablespoon portions of dough a few inches apart onto prepared baking sheets. Flatten each mound of dough with the top of your hand.
5. Bake cookies for 7-8 minutes or until they are set and just start to crack a bit on top. Let cool on cookie sheets for a few minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
6. Turn cookies over and spread the bottoms of half of them with a generous teaspoonful of peanut butter. Spread the bottoms of the other halves with a generous teaspoonful of fruit spread. Place the halves with fruit spread upside-down on the peanut butter halves to create a peanut butter and jelly cookie sandwich.
Note: To store, place cookie sandwiches in a single layer in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to seven days. Serve at room temperature, if desired.
Adapted from thebakermama.com.
