Creative captions: Readers offer their takes on sunflower-field selfie photo

UP NEXT: Write a caption for this photo. We print a new photo each Monday and its best captions the following Monday. Entries, including name and city, are due by noon Friday. Send to: creativecaptions@owh.com or Creative Captions, Omaha World-Herald, 1314 Douglas St., Suite 600, Omaha, NE 68102.

Multiple readers showed a sly sense of humor in their takes on last week's photo of the man snapping a selfie in the middle of a sunflower field. 

Among them: "Oops! We missed a weed in the sunflower patch," suggested Blanche Swanson of Kearney, Neb.

"I should have taken a left at Albuquerque," offered Vicki Burns of Omaha. 

"And then his allergies kicked in!" wrote Marlene Talmon, also of Omaha. Robert Hammond of Bellevue echoed that idea with "Allergy season."

091222-owh-liv-creative-caption-2

Check out readers' suggestions for captions on this photo. 

Other offerings: 

I hope there are no bumblebees in here.

Joan Benson, Papillion

Look Mom!; this must be where I dropped my bag of sunflower seeds last year.

Ed Volpi, Fremont, Neb.

The only color available for a three dozen order is yellow?

Vance Taylor, Omaha

Who needs "Miracle Growth"??!!

Coleen Bockelmann, Omaha

And I didn't listen to the warnings this was a real Little Shop of Horrors. 

Don Creston, Omaha 

The dandelions have done exceptionally well this year.

Robert Schutte, Omaha

"He looks a little like a sunflower if I'm honest."

Dick Schell, Omaha

Apparently "Sunflower Mazes" are the latest current fun activity to do in the Fall.

Stephanie McClure, Plattsmouth, Neb.

"Ahh, yes! Outstanding in my field for sure!"

Fran M. Shaver, Council Bluffs 

Swimming in sunflowers. 

Ken Brian Gooch, Omaha

What a bunch of head turners!

Lorraine Feind, Kearney, Neb.

A day in the life of a SUNFLOWER INSPECTOR!!

Lorie Miller, Omaha

"Nobody promised me a rose garden but this was the next best thing!"

Kraig Debban, Omaha

Smile! You're on selfie camera.

James Swanson, Kearney, Neb.

Capturing a Van Gogh masterpiece.

Gayle Dahlkoetter, Homer, Neb.

Posing in the posies.

Hal Capps, Omaha

“Flower Power!”

Gloria Ball, Columbus, Neb.

“This shot would look GREAT in my sunroom!”

Holly Murphy, Omaha

“Sunflowers on my shoulders makes me happy …”

Richard Thies, Omaha

Just another face in the sun.

Leola Bonge, Bennington, Neb.

He’s Doing What He Thinks Will Make Him Look Great in a Selfie.

Dave Dowling, Hartington, Neb.

A super selfie surrounded by splendid sunflowers & sunny skies!

Joanie Hoffart, Omaha

"OK. Keep those HEADS UP & say BEES PLEASE."

Tony Schieffer, Columbus, Neb.

Everything's coming up roses, er, sunflowers!

Wally Loeb, Laurel, Neb.

Everyone look this way. It is time for our picture.

Jody Williford, Omaha

This is ironic, taking a selfie in a field of SUNflowers in the fog!

Randy Maly, Wahoo, Neb.

Everybody give me your sunniest smiles.

Bob Hladik Sr., Omaha

Sunflowers giving their best "Sunny" smiles cause they know they will be posted on this guy's Facebook page!

Gary Brehmer, Pender, Neb.

This small camera has enough power to take a picture of these sunflowers. No need to hold it up for hours!

Moppy Roda Elman, Omaha

Hey, look at me not the Sun!

Patsy Schmidt, Bennington, Neb.

Sunflowers behind. Much better than a bear behind.

Brian Cook, Grand Island, Neb.

This will sure be a "Sunny" selfie! I'm so creative!

Frank Roby, Lincoln

"Greetings" from Kansas. The sunflower state.

Beth Lindblade, Osceola, Neb. 

“This must be Kansas the sunflower state! Is this where I’ll see Dorothy or the Wizard of Oz?” 

Carol Roth, Keamey, Neb.

A selfie with the Sunflowers provides such a SUNNY disposition.

Rick Carroll, Omaha

“This flower patch matches my hair. They call me Mellow Yellow!”

Eric Hansen, Omaha 

"Good Morning Sunshine"

Doug Burns, Omaha

Sunflower selfie — stunning!

Janyce Warneke, Plainview, Neb.

I need a selfie to prove that sunflowers gave me this great tan!

Rosie Johnson, Omaha 

“HELP! I’m lost in this field of sunflowers! Please send HELP!”

Dale Brincks, Omaha

“You are my sunflower ... you make me happy ... “

Marilyn Urwin, Blair

Okay, stand tall and face the sun.

James A. "Jimmie" White, Omaha 

This is going to be a fantastic Selfie to Post on Facebook.

Stephanie McClure, Plattsmouth, Neb.

We’re all in our places with bright shiny faces.

Kay Theiss, Florissant, Mo. 

A blooming photographer.

Linda Finigan, Omaha

"OK, everybody, face the camera."

Larry Finigan, Omaha

A "sunflower selfie."

Elaine De Well, Omaha

Snapping a selfie surrounded by sunflowers.

Gene Selk, Elkhorn

How much farther do I have to go? Looking for a way out.

Bob Kort, Fremont, Neb.

I can't believe I'm lost in this child maze. I hope they can find me by this picture I'm taking.

Gary L. Hansen, Wakefield, Neb.

Sunflowers and Sunshine — a perfect Selfie.

Kay Klevemann, Fremont, Neb. 

“Just me, capturing the beauty of my very own favorite field of dreams.”

Nancy Ermer, York, Neb.

Looks like a wildflower is blooming. 

Debbie Petersen, Omaha

"SOS — Selfie over Sunflowers."

Judy Park, La Vista 

"Kansan taking selfie embedded in state flower!" 

JoAnn Hoffer, Columbus, Neb. 

A high-tech gadget being used on a low-income sunflower seed farm. 

Raymond Earl Moore, Omaha 

I hope this picture of sunflowers will bring joy and faith to everyone. 

Beverly Bippes, Norfolk, Neb.

 

