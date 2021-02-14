Did you know: NewsBank database includes Omaha Public Library patrons

Most researchers, whether personal, academic or professional, are familiar with NewsBank, an online database that consolidates current and archived information from thousands of newspaper titles, as well as newswires, business journals, government documents and more.

Using these online resources, researchers in libraries around the world can easily search tens of millions of current and archived news articles and obituaries in order to pinpoint information from primary sources at the local, state, regional, national and international levels.

Now, patrons of the Omaha Public Library have even greater access to the information.

Thanks to generous donations to the Omaha Public Library Foundation by the Gilbert M. and Martha H. Hitchcock Foundation and many other funders, OPL’s NewsBank archives for the Omaha World-Herald (1878-1983) and The Omaha Star (1938-2011) are available to library patrons for perpetuity.

NewsBank takes a lot of guess work out of research by highlighting search terms in articles, making them easily visible to users; and because articles are fully scanned from original newspapers, photographs and advertisements are also available for viewing.

All you need to tap this resource is internet access and your library card number and PIN.