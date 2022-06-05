Dive into fun with Omaha Public Library's summer reading program

Summer is here, and it’s time for Omaha Public Library’s annual summer reading program. From now through July 31, is all about reading for fun and (though reading is its own reward) having a chance to earn great prizes while you’re at it.

Visit your favorite OPL branch, omahalibrary.org or call 402-444-4800 to sign up. Kids and teens will receive a free book just for registering. Complete any combination of 10 activities or reading/listening hours and track your activity to meet your goals.

When goals are complete, youth participants receive another book, a coupon for the Friends of Omaha Public Library book sale, and a voucher to attend a free Omaha Storm Chasers baseball game on Aug. 3 or 7. They will also be entered into a drawing for additional prizes. Adults are eligible to win prizes, too.

This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities,” and the library staff have really gotten into the swim of things. Branch locations hearken to the sea with decorations that even landlubbers will love. Staff have also put together book lists and displays that feature titles about water or creatures that live in the ocean.

Don’t forget about the many programs and events happening at OPL all summer long. For the first time in two years, OPL happily welcomes patrons back for in-person summer programs at all 12 branches. For those who prefer online events, there are still plenty of options available. Choose from storytimes, book clubs, escape rooms and more. Join representatives from Diventures to learn more about scuba diving, marine ecology and shipwrecks. Staff from Diventures along with partners from the American Red Cross will also teach water safety skills.

Of course, many of the programs that OPL patrons have come to enjoy and expect each year will also be on tap. Youth services librarians will present storytimes at different parks, gardens and spraygrounds. Beloved storybook characters Pout Pout Fish and Penelope the Dinosaur will visit storytimes throughout the city. Friends from 4-H, Papio NRD and Wildlife Encounters will introduce participants to animals from the land, sea and air. Finally, OPL will virtually host three bestselling authors this summer: Chris Grabenstein, Samira Ahmed and Gordon Korman. Because these events are online, participants have the option to watch from home or to join others at organized watch parties taking place at various OPL locations. A full schedule of events can be found at omahalibrary.org, or pick up a program booklet or branch calendar from your neighborhood library.

With so many fun activities and events, it’s easy to forget the real reason for the summer reading program. It’s important, especially for school-aged participants, to keep their minds active and engaged throughout summer break, and to be ready to return to school in the fall. For everyone else, participating in the summer reading program sets a great example for the young people in their lives and they reap the rewards of reading — as reading has proven to reduce stress, increase concentration and improve sleep, among other benefits.

Presenting sponsor the Richard Brooke Foundation and many other generous sponsors help make the program possible. The Omaha Public Library Foundation and the Friends of Omaha Public Library provided additional support to the program.

