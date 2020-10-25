Dress up a Halloween meal with an orange bell pepper in disguise

It’s not all about the pumpkins! Carve mini jack-o’-lanterns you can actually eat using orange bell peppers.

Jack-O’-Lantern Stuffed Peppers

Serves 4

4 orange bell peppers

1 box Mexican rice

1 cup chicken, cooked and shredded

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

¼ cup salsa

1 cup black beans, drained and rinsed

WHAT YOU DO

1. Rinse bell peppers, slice off the tops, hollow out the inside and remove seeds.

2. Using paring knife, cut out a jack-o’-lantern face and set aside.

3. Following the instructions on the package, make Mexican rice.

4. In a large bowl, mix together Mexican rice, chicken, cheddar cheese, salsa and black beans.

5. Fill each pepper with the chicken and rice mixture. Optional: Top with extra shredded cheese.