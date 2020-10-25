Dress up a Halloween meal with an orange bell pepper in disguise

It’s not all about the pumpkins! Carve mini jack-o’-lanterns you can actually eat using orange bell peppers.
Jack-O’-Lantern Stuffed Peppers
Serves 4
4 orange bell peppers
1 box Mexican rice
1 cup chicken, cooked and shredded
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
¼ cup salsa
1 cup black beans, drained and rinsed
WHAT YOU DO
1. Rinse bell peppers, slice off the tops, hollow out the inside and remove seeds.
2. Using paring knife, cut out a jack-o’-lantern face and set aside.
3. Following the instructions on the package, make Mexican rice.
4. In a large bowl, mix together Mexican rice, chicken, cheddar cheese, salsa and black beans.
5. Fill each pepper with the chicken and rice mixture. Optional: Top with extra shredded cheese.
6. Bake filled peppers at 350 F for 30 minutes or until cheese is melted and pepper is tender. Optional: Serve with cheese quesadillas.
Adapted from everydayjenny.com
