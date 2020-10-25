 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dress up a Halloween meal with an orange bell pepper in disguise
0 comments

Dress up a Halloween meal with an orange bell pepper in disguise

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stuffer pepper

Jack-o’-lantern stuffed pepper.

 HEIDI HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

It’s not all about the pumpkins! Carve mini jack-o’-lanterns you can actually eat using orange bell peppers.

Jack-O’-Lantern Stuffed Peppers

Serves 4

4 orange bell peppers

1 box Mexican rice

1 cup chicken, cooked and shredded

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

¼ cup salsa

1 cup black beans, drained and rinsed

WHAT YOU DO

1. Rinse bell peppers, slice off the tops, hollow out the inside and remove seeds.

2. Using paring knife, cut out a jack-o’-lantern face and set aside.

3. Following the instructions on the package, make Mexican rice.

4. In a large bowl, mix together Mexican rice, chicken, cheddar cheese, salsa and black beans.

5. Fill each pepper with the chicken and rice mixture. Optional: Top with extra shredded cheese.

6. Bake filled peppers at 350 F for 30 minutes or until cheese is melted and pepper is tender. Optional: Serve with cheese quesadillas.

Adapted from everydayjenny.com

0 comments

Omaha World-Herald: Inspired Living

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

See Illinois' health director tear up as she shares Covid death toll

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert