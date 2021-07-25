Eleven years after her death, an epilogue for the last of Omaha's Lee triplets

The end of the story came 11 years ago with the death of Margaret Mary Schooler, the last of the Lee triplets.

In 1928, Margaret, John and Bryan were the first triplets born in Omaha and became front-page news.

Now, Margaret’s daughter Ann Schooler has provided an epilogue to her mother’s story.

She’s kept her mom’s ashes until she could fulfill her wish to be buried with her husband, Charles. He was interred on the Bramwell ranch in Chromo, Colorado, where he loved to go hunting.

“August 18 is my mom’s birthday,” Ann said. “I’m taking her up there for her birthday.”

Dora Lee was 41 when she and husband, Henry, had Margaret and her two brothers. They were such a novelty that The World-Herald chronicled their birthday milestones for years. Things like making their own birthday cakes at the age of 9, the brothers working as busboys at 16 and Margaret filling out a job application.

They averaged 3 pounds at birth, and were called the “little Lees” in one headline.

“They put all three of them in a dresser drawer for their little bed until they got big,” Ann Schooler said.