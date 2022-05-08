Enjoy free movies, documentaries with Omaha Public Library card

Each month, this space will be dedicated to a library resource or service available free with your Omaha Public Library card.

Access to thousands of movies is now free with your library card. Enjoy critically acclaimed movies, inspiring documentaries, award-winning foreign films and more using Kanopy — a video streaming service for quality, thoughtful entertainment. Kanopy partners with public libraries to bring patrons an ad-free experience that can be enjoyed on your TV, mobile phone or tablet, or online.

Find movies, documentaries, foreign films, classic cinema, independent films and educational videos that inspire, enrich and entertain.

Many films on Kanopy, including those from iconic film companies such as A24, Criterion Collection, Paramount, PBS and Kino Lorber, are unavailable elsewhere.

Library patrons also have access to Kanopy Kids — a collection of movies and shows for kids available in public libraries only. Omaha Public Library offers unlimited plays in Kanopy Kids, so kids are free to explore enriching, educational and entertaining films and TV series.

The Kanopy app is available on iOS and Android, along with all major streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV and Chromecast.

Patrons receive 10 Kanopy play credits per month.

Each video will use one play credit, with the exception of those in Kanopy Kids. Once you press play on a video and a play credit has been used, you will have three days to view it as many times as you like without using another play credit. Your play credits will reset back to 10 on the first day of each month.

Getting started is easy. Visit the Resource Center at omahalibrary.org and select Kanopy from the list of resources. Enter your library card number and PIN. Follow the simple instructions to create your Kanopy account using your email address or Google login and then start watching.