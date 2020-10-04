Enjoy the crisp days of autumn with this homemade pumpkin pie spice

Pumpkin Pie Spice is made up of five spices: (from top) cinnamon, cloves, ginger, nutmeg and allspice.
Pumpkin Pie Spice is made up of five spices: (clockwise from left) cinnamon, ginger (lightest color), allspice, nutmeg and cloves (darkest color). Kiley Cruse/The World-Herald
Pumpkin Pie Spice is made up of five spices: (clockwise from left) ginger (lightest color), allspice, nutmeg, cloves (darkest color) and cinnamon.
The first crisp days of autumn have a way of kick-starting people’s cravings for pumpkin pie spice. Made with just five spices, this recipe is easily adjusted to taste for cookies, breads, pies and more. Big fan of cloves? Add an extra ½ teaspoon of it, or any other spice you prefer. Just go easy on the nutmeg; its flavor is particularly strong.
Homemade Pumpkin Pie Spice
2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
2 teaspoons ground ginger
1 teaspoon ground allspice
Combine all ingredients in a small bowl. Stir to combine. Use immediately, or store in an air-tight container in your cupboard or pantry.
