Enjoy the crisp days of autumn with this homemade pumpkin pie spice
The first crisp days of autumn have a way of kick-starting people’s cravings for pumpkin pie spice. Made with just five spices, this recipe is easily adjusted to taste for cookies, breads, pies and more. Big fan of cloves? Add an extra ½ teaspoon of it, or any other spice you prefer. Just go easy on the nutmeg; its flavor is particularly strong.

Homemade Pumpkin Pie Spice

2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon ground allspice

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

Combine all ingredients in a small bowl. Stir to combine. Use immediately, or store in an air-tight container in your cupboard or pantry.

Source: Delish.com

