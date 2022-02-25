Etsy store making a difference financially for Omaha couple

Adam and Ana Herring hoped for a sale-a-day when they first opened their Etsy shop, Fabberforge, last May.

Just enough to finance dinner out every few weeks after expenses, Ana said.

But their signs, gadgets and just about anything else you can custom order have caught on. An item to measure spaghetti was recently featured in a Buzzfeed article titled “31 problem-solving products you’ll kick yourself for not owning before now.’’

“It’s doing really well,” Ana said. “We make enough that I don’t struggle to pay my bills at the end of the month”

That’s huge for the family of five. Adam is a disabled U.S. Navy veteran and money had been tight.

That was until they combined Adam’s passion for robotics and then 3D printers with Ana’s Etsy shop, which she had created a few years ago to sell her crochet creations.

Friends encouraged them to take the big step after seeing the items they were producing on 17 3D printers tucked away in their basement of northwest Omaha.

“We have like a little souvenir store. Our biggest seller is personalized office signs,” Ana said. “We make some fun things.”

Customers will also ask for signs from old TV shows, such as "Full House" or "The Office." The couple constructs things for the home and kitchen, i.e. the spaghetti measurer. A planter for succulents looks like a Roman villa.

They don’t have to come up with all of their ideas on their own. A website, thingiverse.com, is a good source. A friend and neighbor suggested a coronavirus Christmas ornament that became their bestseller last year.

“It put our store on the map,” Ana said.

3D printing is not a quick process. One of their roman villa planters, which are less than 6 inches in diameter, can take from 10 to 20 hours to print. The spaghetti measurer, which comes in different colors, takes five hours.

Some of the products in their store have a video with the listing so you can see how it’s made.

Ana, a native of Brazil who became a U.S. citizen last year, manages the store. She learned how to operate the 3D printers, with Adam pitching in if there are problems with the machines that he put together himself.

Adam, who is from York, Pennsylvania, contracted meningoencephalitis in 2007 while attending the Naval Academy. Only 22, he was in a coma for a month and nearly died. He went on to do his masters at the Naval Postgraduate School in 2012, studying space systems engineering.

The Navy moved them to Omaha in 2015, where it was discovered that Adem had also suffered a minor stroke in 2007. Psoriasis flareups can make it impossible for him to use his hands.

When Adam retired from the Navy that same year, the couple decided to stay in Omaha. The Veterans Administration has been great to work with, they say, and they feel comfortable here.

“We saw Omaha was a great place to live,” Ana said. “It’s very family oriented.”

With its reasonably priced items, the business isn’t designed to make huge profits. It’s all about providing security for children Gabriel, 10; Charlotte, 6; and Oliver, 8 months.

“It was really a struggle to pay our mortgage and pay the average bills,” Ana said. “If the car broke, we would have to put it on the credit card. The store gave us some room to breathe.”

Omaha World-Herald: Inspired Living