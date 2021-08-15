Evans: The romantic — and rebellious — history of Guy

Right now on movie screens a Guy is saving his world.
“Free Guy” premiered Friday. In this fantasy film, a new program makes Guy (Ryan Reynolds), a minor nonplayer character in video game “Free City,” self-aware. He then must save his virtual world from being erased.
Guy is the French form of Wido, an ancient Germanic name from either witu (“wood”) or wit (“wide”). Brought to England in 1066, it stayed in use partly because of the legend of Guy of Warwick, retold in ballads since around 1200.
In his story, Guy is a lowly cupbearer who loves Felice, daughter of the Earl of Warwick.
To become worthy of her, he travels the world slaying dragons and other monsters. After wedding Felice, Guy makes a pilgrimage to Jerusalem, returning just in time to save Winchester from Danish invaders by defeating giant Colbrand in single combat.
The name’s heroic reputation was ruined by Guy Fawkes (1570-1606).
In 1605, Fawkes joined several other Catholics in the Gunpowder Plot, planning to blow up King James and Parliament on Nov. 5. Though Fawkes wasn’t the leader, he was first arrested, and his name came to exemplify treason.
Parliament declared Nov. 5 an annual celebration. Effigies of Fawkes made of old rags were tossed into bonfires. Soon these were called “guys”. Around 1830 “guy” became slang in England for any shabbily dressed man.
When British terms cross the Atlantic their meaning often shifts. By 1847, in America a “guy” was any fellow, regardless of outfit.
Victorian authors revived many medieval names. In 1815, Sir Walter Scott’s “Guy Mannering,” where Guy is a noble army colonel, first appeared. In 1853, English author Charlotte Yonge published “The Heir of Redclyffe,” where saintly Guy Morville bears the harmful lies of his cousin Philip, nursing him through a fever which Guy himself then dies from.
“Redclyffe” was hugely popular, making Yonge wealthy. In “Little Women” (1869), Jo is found crying while reading it.
In Britain, Guy Fawkes prevented “Mannering” and “Redclyffe” from reviving the name. In America, Fawkes wasn’t an issue. There were 1,168 Guys in Britain in 1881. The 1880 United States Census found 13,514 Guys, 11 times as many when the total population was less than twice as large.
In 1880, when Social Security’s yearly name lists started, Guy ranked 68th. It fell to 195th in 1948, and then had a minor revival linked to two television stars. Guy Madison (1922-1996) starred in “The Adventures of Wild Bill Hickok” (1951-1958). Guy Williams (1924-1989) lives in Boomers’ childhood memories as “Zorro” (1957-1961) and professor John Robinson on “Lost in Space” (1965-1968).
After 1980, Guy rapidly declined, leaving the top 1,000 in 2006. In 2020, there were only 129 Guys born in the United States, its lowest point ever.
Today’s best-known American Guy is probably restaurateur Fieri (born 1968), star of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” and “Guy’s Grocery Games” on the Food Network.
Meanwhile, Guy has had a minor comeback in Britain and Australia, starting in the 1960s when director Guy Ritchie (1968) and actor Guy Pearce (1967) were born. In the 1980s, graphic novel “V for Vendetta” made Guy Fawkes masks an international symbol of resistance to tyranny.
By making its everyday Guy a hero, will “Free Guy” inspire more American Guy babies? We’ll know a couple of years from now.