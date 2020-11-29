Events allow those interested in GIrl Scouts to see what the group is all about

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is powering through the pandemic with a commitment to community service by introducing girls to the spirit of giving.
With the holiday season here, Nebraska girls and their families are invited to learn about scouting and help their communities by participating in a give-back event near them.
Grand Island — Donate books, toys and games to the YWCA’s Child Care Center, 211 E. Fonner Park Road, on Dec. 12 from 10 to 11 a.m., supporting women and families in the program. Girls will also learn about safe online practices in a short presentation. Registration is required. Email, call or text Pat Larson at plarson@girlscoutsnebraska.org or 308-708-8075.
Norfolk — Support children in the juvenile system by donating new socks and underwear (infant to young adult) to the Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children in northeast Nebraska through Dec. 20. Drop-off locations: Lou’s Thrift Way, 807 S. 13th St. and Ravenwood Art Gallery, 402 W. Norfolk Ave.
Omaha — Drive through and donate toys and turkeys to families in the Big Brothers & Big Sisters program on Dec. 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. Donations will help families celebrate the holiday season. Drop-off location: Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, 2121 S. 44th St.
Omaha — Adopt a family’s holiday wish list through You Go Girls, a nonprofit that encourages, empowers and inspires girls and young women. Email Amanda Good at agood@girlscoutsnebraska.org to register.
‘Lights on Dundee’
The Dundee Merchants Association’s “Lights on Dundee” community project kicks off with a special event on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m.
With social distancing in mind and masks encouraged, the Association will be collecting toys, diapers, canned goods and other non-perishable items to help those in need. Scout Dry Goods is collecting period items.
Many merchants will be offering special discounts to those making donations.
In addition, the group is hosting a DIY Gingerbread House Contest. Entries will be displayed in Dundee business windows throughout the weekend. Prizes will be awarded. For more information and details on how to enter, visit the Facebook event page: Lights on Dundee Gingerbread House Contest.
The weekend event is free of charge.
Goodwill ‘round up’
Goodwill Industries Inc., serving eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa, is raising awareness and helping people affected by COVID-19 through a “Round It Up for United Way” campaign through Dec. 31.
The campaign allows shoppers at Goodwill retail stores to “round up” their purchase totals to the next dollar when they check out.
Round-it-up donations at Goodwill Omaha’s stores in Fremont and Blair will be donated to the Fremont Area United Way; donations made at the other Goodwill locations will be donated to United Way of the Midlands.
“This year has been tough for most people, but it’s been especially difficult for those who have been impacted by COVID-19,” said Tobi Mathouser, president and CEO of Goodwill Omaha. “So many people lost jobs, either permanently or temporarily, in March, when many businesses had to close due to COVID. Several months later, some people who were furloughed or expected their layoffs to be temporary learned their positions were eliminated because employers experienced financial and economic losses due to COVID.”
UWM reports that, since March, the Nebraska/Iowa 211 Helpline has experienced a 142% increase in call volumes over last year, despite the high volumes the helpline saw during the floods in spring 2019.
Storm Chasers jingle contest
Omaha Storm Chasers fans didn’t get the opportunity to support the team on the Werner Park field this year, but will now have the opportunity to create the team’s theme song for the 2021 season.
After missing baseball in 2020, the Storm Chasers’ emphasis in 2021 is on the “Chasers Family” — fans, season ticket holders, partners, players, coaches, employees and every memory made together at Werner Park.
“We are excited about embracing ‘Chasers Family’ in 2021, and that starts with the jingle contest,” said Rachel Rea, promotions and game operations manager for the team. “We wanted to give our fans a fun and exciting project to work on this winter, and we look forward to using it (new jingle) in a variety of ways during the 2021 season.”
Contestants can submit their lyrics and music for a jingle that includes two variations — 15 and 30 seconds — to be produced and used in a variety of marketing and promotional materials.
The jingle must involve the “Chasers Family” theme, avoid any copyright music and have an upbeat and contemporary sound. Entrants must be 18 years old and are limited to one submission.
The winner will receive a cash prize of $2,021 and a Chasers Blue Book that includes 40 undated ticket vouchers and 10 parking passes for the 2021 season.
Submissions can be made through www.tfaforms.com/4863755 and must be received by Jan. 8 to be considered. Rules and regulations can be found on the Storm Chasers’ Facebook page. Questions about the contest can be directed to Rea at RachelR@OmahaStormChasers.com.
