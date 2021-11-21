Enjoy the holidays from around the world at General Crook House Museum

Celebrate the season

What: "From the Globe to our Home" showcases holiday traditions from around the world.

Where: The General Crook House Museum, 5730 N 30th St. It is building No. 11b on the Metro Community College Campus

When: Seven days a week; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 4 p.m. weekends until Jan. 14. The Chinese New Year goes through Feb. 1.

Admission: Holiday tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for military/seniors/students, and $3.50 for children.