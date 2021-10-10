Family history is at your fingertips through Omaha Public Library

Each month, this space will be dedicated to a library resource or service available with your Omaha Public Library card.

October is Family History Month and OPL is the place to learn more about your family’s roots. OPL has been collecting genealogy and local history materials since 1877. W. Dale Clark Main Library (215 S. 15th St.) houses a dedicated Genealogy Room, a Nebraska Reference Collection (closed stacks), and a large collection of government documents dating back to the 1800s, as well as a microfilm room housing more than 7,000 microfilms and microfiches, including local newspapers and other periodicals, local history records, and census records.

A visit to the library is a worthwhile step in conducting family research, not only for the tremendous resources available, but also to connect with library staff who are experienced at helping individuals overcome research challenges. OPL also offers a variety of free genealogy workshops online, including a virtual seminar with expert genealogist Annette Burke Lyttle on Oct. 23. Participants will learn more about various research tools, as well as techniques and records that may help to track down hard-to-find ancestors. More information about this event is available at omahalibrary.org.