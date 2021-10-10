Family history is at your fingertips through Omaha Public Library

Each month, this space will be dedicated to a library resource or service available with your Omaha Public Library card.
October is Family History Month and OPL is the place to learn more about your family’s roots. OPL has been collecting genealogy and local history materials since 1877. W. Dale Clark Main Library (215 S. 15th St.) houses a dedicated Genealogy Room, a Nebraska Reference Collection (closed stacks), and a large collection of government documents dating back to the 1800s, as well as a microfilm room housing more than 7,000 microfilms and microfiches, including local newspapers and other periodicals, local history records, and census records.
A visit to the library is a worthwhile step in conducting family research, not only for the tremendous resources available, but also to connect with library staff who are experienced at helping individuals overcome research challenges. OPL also offers a variety of free genealogy workshops online, including a virtual seminar with expert genealogist Annette Burke Lyttle on Oct. 23. Participants will learn more about various research tools, as well as techniques and records that may help to track down hard-to-find ancestors. More information about this event is available at omahalibrary.org.
Many research resources can be accessed with an OPL card from anywhere with an internet connection. For example, MyHeritage Library Edition provides access to five centuries of worldwide historical documents, photos and more. Research the homes and neighborhoods of ancestors with FIMo, a user-friendly database providing access to high-definition, full-color fire-insurance maps and other historical maps of locations across Nebraska and Iowa.
Library patrons can also access Ancestry Library Edition from home or any OPL location through the end of the year. While it’s wonderful to have the world at your fingertips, it can be also be overwhelming. Sometimes the best place to start your family history research is a little closer to home using local newspapers.
OPL has online archives of the Omaha World-Herald dating back to 1878 and Omaha Star archives from 1938-2011 in an easy-to-search format.
Learn more about how to get started or continue learning more about your family history at OPL by visiting any of the 12 Omaha locations or omahalibrary.org/genealogy.