Vince and Stephanie Fowler haven’t forgotten their days in Omaha.

The first handbag in their Austin | Fowler collection is named after the city where they both attended college and played basketball for the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

They brought their four kids back for a visit a few years ago.

“It was special to be back on campus and show where mom and dad met,” Stephanie Fowler said.

Stephanie, a 6-foot forward, came from Minnesota in 2002 to play for the Mavericks. Vince, a 6-foot, 4-inch guard, is from the Bahamas. They started dating that first year and stayed together, even when Vince played overseas before returning to Omaha.

Both received their degrees at UNO and Stephanie stayed on to work on her Master of Business Administration. She ended up living in Omaha for 10 years before they decided to move back to Minnesota to be closer to family when she was pregnant with her first child.

It’s those four kids who helped steer them toward starting their own business seven years ago. Stephanie was juggling a job in the corporate world with the demands at home.

“Being a mom working full-time felt really chaotic,” she said.

A futile search for a chic multifunctional bag suitable for the office, which could double as a diaper and travel tote, led her and Vince to start working on their own line.

They figured if she was looking for it and wasn’t able to find it, other people must also be searching for similar products, Vince said.

“I realized as a mom how desperately you need style and functionality and organization,” Stephanie said. “It seems like something small and insignificant, but it can make a significant difference in a woman’s life.”

Although neither of them have a background in design or manufacturing, they weren’t daunted by trying to create bags and accessories that had elevated style and functionality combined.

Life became even more hectic as Stephanie balanced going to the office during the day with raising kids and starting a business at night. The name of the business is a combination of Stephanie’s maiden and married names.

They’d work on bags after the kids were in bed and four years ago Stephanie realized that her corporate job was prohibiting the growth of Austin | Fowler.

She made the scary but exciting decision to quit so she could focus on the family business. As it’s been able to grow, profits have soared into millions with products that include handbags, backpacks, totes, wallets and accessories.

Now it’s a matter of juggling their small operation with the demands of the kids, who of course play basketball as well as all the normal school activities. Their warehouse and office is just seven minutes from their home in the Prior Lake area, allowing them to run home or to school as needed.

In the summer, Stephanie will work the early shift and then switch with Vince so one of them is always home with the kids.

“Spending time with them is a huge priority for us,” she said. “We try to make it work as well as we can.”

Both she and Vince agree that sports has taught them many skills they’ve drawn on in their professional career. Things like time management, perseverance and confidence.

Omaha will always be a special place for the two of them.

“The school environment itself has a family feel to it. It’s a beautiful campus and really gives you that true college experience,” Vince said. “I also made some lifelong friends there, so it will always be a special place for me.”