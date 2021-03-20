James Scully discusses blowing the whistle on the less savory side of the fashion industry

A. A little of each because I wanted all of those jobs and I went for them even though I didn’t necessarily get them upon first try. At the moment I have more nostalgia for when I was a buyer. With a buyer’s eye, you can just look at things and decide how passionately they affect you.

A. In the early 2000s, there was a lack of diversity in the business and I called it out. When I became a casting director, we saw a flood of new models and the average age went from 18 to 14. It was very distressing to find people asking a teenage child to do the job of an adult and treating them like adults and discarding them not like adults. It became this circle of abuse. There were probably six major industry people who were really perpetuating this and I made a public statement that if it continued, I would start calling them out. It did and I did. Basically, with my first big call-out, both LVMH & Kering approached me and asked what I wanted to see in the business. Over the course of the year, we came up with the LVMH & Kering Model Charter, and that was followed with the Conde Naste & Vogue Model Charter. There were many protections in that but the main part was that advertising, fashion show and magazine jobs would no longer employ anyone under 18. That stopped the flood of models.