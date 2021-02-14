Nebraska Medical Center newborns are dolled up for every holiday

Nurses at the Nebraska Medical Center are making sure their holiday babies are the best dressed in town.
Each new arrival receives a onesie decorated for that special day. Conversation hearts — like the candy — will adorn the little sweeties born today.
“They are probably my favorite onesies,’’ nurse Megan Pierce said of the Valentine’s Day design. “They’re just super cute.’’
For Christmas, nurses in Labor and Delivery kicked it up a notch by making knitted or crocheted hats and tulle tutus for the girls who arrived that day.
It was a good way to break up the never-ending stream of COVID-19 news, said Pierce, a day nurse supervisor. “I just wanted us to focus on something happy. Something to lift everyone’s spirits. Who doesn’t love a baby?’’
The biggest day in Labor and Delivery is Jan. 1 and the arrival of the first baby of the year. That little one is given a special onesie and a crown. Their hospital nursery is decorated, too.
That tradition snowballed into other holidays, Pierce said.
She started decorating the purchased onesies a few years ago. She and her sidekick, Jennifer Page, stick to holidays because with 1,897 babies delivered last year alone it would be an overwhelming task, even with the help of many of the 120 people on staff.
Pierce buys the onesies for about $5 apiece and then raids her overflowing craft bins for embellishments.
This year, eight to 10 nurses created outfits for Christmas babies. They’re never sure how many will arrive, so they always make a few more than they think they might need.
In a typical year, they may decorate 20 to 30 onesies. It’s fun for them to get creative, Pierce said.
For a past Halloween, one newborn was dressed as a witch and another as a ghost.
The nurses involved love it as much as the parents. And the parents like it a lot. “They get so excited,” Pierce said.
“We always ask if we can dress up the babies and take their pictures for social media,” she said. “The parents just love that we doll them up.’’
