Nebraska Medical Center newborns are dolled up for every holiday

Nurses at the Nebraska Medical Center are making sure their holiday babies are the best dressed in town.

Each new arrival receives a onesie decorated for that special day. Conversation hearts — like the candy — will adorn the little sweeties born today.

“They are probably my favorite onesies,’’ nurse Megan Pierce said of the Valentine’s Day design. “They’re just super cute.’’

For Christmas, nurses in Labor and Delivery kicked it up a notch by making knitted or crocheted hats and tulle tutus for the girls who arrived that day.

It was a good way to break up the never-ending stream of COVID-19 news, said Pierce, a day nurse supervisor. “I just wanted us to focus on something happy. Something to lift everyone’s spirits. Who doesn’t love a baby?’’

The biggest day in Labor and Delivery is Jan. 1 and the arrival of the first baby of the year. That little one is given a special onesie and a crown. Their hospital nursery is decorated, too.

That tradition snowballed into other holidays, Pierce said.