Omaha Fashion Week goes all-virtual for spring show

There will be no runways involved this spring for Omaha Fashion Week, but the show will go on.
“It will be a celebration of fashion that focuses on what happens beyond the runway,” producer Brook Hudson said.
Hudson said it’s been a rough year for creatives but those involved still wanted to do something fun for the community with hopes of returning to the runway in the fall.
The spring show traditionally showcases high school and college students and that will be the case again. About 1,000 teens at any given time are studying fashion in Nebraska in multi-year high school programs.
That’s why Hudson and many others in the fashion community successfully fought to keep the program alive at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The university had planned to shut down the Department of Textiles, Merchandising and Fashion Design because of budgetary issues caused by the pandemic.
“If UNL goes away, we don’t have a four-year fashion program in Nebraska,” Hudson said. “Those 1,000 kids would have to leave the state if they wanted to get that type of education. They (UNL) recognized the fact that they were leaving a lot of money on the table and letting kids down. That was a big victory this fall.”
Tickets are free for the event, with freewill donations accepted. A complete schedule is available at omahafashionweek.com.
A PREVIEW OF EVENTS
Monday: Social media takeover by several high school programs. Each will get a block of time on OFW’s Instagram page to share their projects.
Tuesday: Student night panel discussion on Zoom with experts representing various career paths in the industry.
Wednesday: Fashion and ethics discussion with former casting director and fashion industry whistleblower James Scully. He helped develop the LVMH and Kering Model Charter ensuring fair treatment of models. “He is a really fascinating and courageous person,” Hudson said.
Thursday: Thakoon Panichgul, who Hudson considers the most successful and widely known fashion designer to come out of Nebraska, will be the focus of a Zoom session. Panichgul, who was featured in a film about Anna Wintour of Vogue, will talk about his career and being creative during the pandemic. He also will share his favorite thrift stores in Nebraska. “He’s one we have wanted to talk to for a long, long time,” Hudson said.
Friday and Saturday: Streaming of the fall 2020 fashion show in its entirety for the first time.
Sunday: Local designers will showcase their collections and pieces available for purchase during a virtual version of “Shop the Runway.” It will take place on Instagram over the course of 10 hours — “kind of like the QVC of local fashion,” Hudson said.Photos: Omaha Fashion Week, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018
