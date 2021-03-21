Omaha Fashion Week goes all-virtual for spring show

There will be no runways involved this spring for Omaha Fashion Week, but the show will go on.

“It will be a celebration of fashion that focuses on what happens beyond the runway,” producer Brook Hudson said.

Hudson said it’s been a rough year for creatives but those involved still wanted to do something fun for the community with hopes of returning to the runway in the fall.

The spring show traditionally showcases high school and college students and that will be the case again. About 1,000 teens at any given time are studying fashion in Nebraska in multi-year high school programs.

That’s why Hudson and many others in the fashion community successfully fought to keep the program alive at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The university had planned to shut down the Department of Textiles, Merchandising and Fashion Design because of budgetary issues caused by the pandemic.

“If UNL goes away, we don’t have a four-year fashion program in Nebraska,” Hudson said. “Those 1,000 kids would have to leave the state if they wanted to get that type of education. They (UNL) recognized the fact that they were leaving a lot of money on the table and letting kids down. That was a big victory this fall.”