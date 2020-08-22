Texture is this designer's forte; 'yummy' collection will debut at Omaha Fashion Week

Designer Anna Hall tries not to count the hours invested in weaving and braiding fabric for her fashion creations.

“It’s too discouraging,” the 22-year-old said.

It’s more fun wrapping her brain around the “deliciousness” of the colors and textures at hand.

“I like my pieces to be almost edible," she said.

Hall’s signature techniques — in yummy fabrics and yarns — will be on display Thursday, when Omaha Fashion Week Fall 2020 kicks off at the Omaha Design Center.

Hall, a senior fashion design and art major at Iowa State University in Ames, is gunning for OFW’s top prize — the Golden Shears Award, to be revealed at Saturday’s VIP Finale.

She’s one of five Featured Designers selected by a panel of judges as a finalist for the honor. Five Emerging Designers also are finalists for a Golden Shears Award in their category. Saturday’s show will spotlight all 10.

The prize packages include cash, vouchers for classes at Metropolitan Community College, gift cards for supplies, professional photography— and gold Gingher shears.