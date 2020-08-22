Texture is this designer's forte; 'yummy' collection will debut at Omaha Fashion Week

Designer Anna Hall tries not to count the hours invested in weaving and braiding fabric for her fashion creations.
“It’s too discouraging,” the 22-year-old said.
It’s more fun wrapping her brain around the “deliciousness” of the colors and textures at hand.
“I like my pieces to be almost edible," she said.
Hall’s signature techniques — in yummy fabrics and yarns — will be on display Thursday, when Omaha Fashion Week Fall 2020 kicks off at the Omaha Design Center.
Hall, a senior fashion design and art major at Iowa State University in Ames, is gunning for OFW’s top prize — the Golden Shears Award, to be revealed at Saturday’s VIP Finale.
She’s one of five Featured Designers selected by a panel of judges as a finalist for the honor. Five Emerging Designers also are finalists for a Golden Shears Award in their category. Saturday’s show will spotlight all 10.
The prize packages include cash, vouchers for classes at Metropolitan Community College, gift cards for supplies, professional photography— and gold Gingher shears.
Hall, a Minnesota native, is showing a collection of six looks started last summer at Accademia Italiana in Florence, Italy. She was studying there when the coronavirus pandemic ended her five-month study program with three months to go.
“It was the best two months of my life,” Hall said.
This summer, she had a virtual internship with Abercrombie & Fitch that resulted in a job offer. Upon graduation from Iowa State in December, she’ll head for Columbus, Ohio, to work for the national retailer as an assistant apparel designer.
Self-isolation during the pandemic gave her time to perfect two signature techniques for her OFW collection: weaving and braiding. For a chunky cropped sweater and coordinating maxi skirt, Hall built a 4-by-4 loom.
For a one-of-a-kind top, she ripped a menswear shirt into long strips of fabric, braided individual sections and then hand-stitched the strips together to create the look of a woven piece.
Hall’s ingenuity also is seen in a warm-toned tank top completely constructed of round beads on string. It’s paired with a multi-tiered maxi skirt in a hand-dyed mustard yellow fabric that’s repeated in a coat.
“It’s all about creating that extra helping of deliciousness,” Hall said.
Omaha Fashion Week, created by managing partner Nick Hudson and his producer wife, Brook, is all about encouraging and supporting aspiring talents like Hall on the regional fashion scene.
Fall 2020 is a hybrid event, with live and digital ticketed experiences prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. Patrons can either catch a show in person or watch remotely via live-streaming.
Tickets for the live events are $80, $100 and $125 and include valet parking, a signature cocktail and hors d’oeuvres in a space that has been configured to allow for 6 feet of social distance between groups of guests.
Venue capacity is being limited to 40%, Brook Hudson said, and OFW is asking everyone to “mask up” to help control the spread of COVID-19. Patrons will be required to complete a screening questionnaire via email or text the day of the show, and temperatures will be taken at the door.
Doors open at 6 p.m., but arrival times for guests will be staggered according to ticket level, and food will be plated and delivered to guests at their seats.
Live-streaming begins at 8 p.m. with the first collection on the runway. Tickets are $40, with a freewill donation component for patrons hosting private watch parties in their homes or other locations.
For tickets and more information, visit omahafashionweek.com.
chris.christen@owh.com, 402-444-1094
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!