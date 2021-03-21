Thakoon Panichgul: He discovered fashion reading magazines at Westroads Mall

A. From a creative and an artist perspective, the challenge is that fashion, ultimately, is still commerce. We oftentimes talk about fashion being an art. It is, but it has a purpose, which is that it has to be bought and worn by people. Ultimately, it is a commercial endeavor. The challenge is that you have a creative point of view and integrity in your artistic designs but they get pushed aside for commerciality. So, the question becomes how to balance the two while growing the brand and the collection.

A. It’s an interesting time because fashion has been upended. There isn’t a system anymore. When I was growing up, there was a way to climb in the industry if you got in front of Vogue and Anna Wintour and Barney’s. There were things that you definitely could do and if you were good, they would pay attention. That’s how you could build your brand. Now, everything is flat and there are many pockets of success that can happen. To push boundaries, you have to recognize that the field is open with opportunities. Anything is up for grabs. If you know you’re this kind of designer, crank it up 10 more times and project it out there. That’s the way to capitalize; that’s the volume that you need to get attention. Once that attention is gotten, you trickle it down to where you can build your brand a little less vocally.