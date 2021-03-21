Thakoon Panichgul: He discovered fashion reading magazines at Westroads Mall

Fashion designer Thakoon Panichgul talks about his native Thailand, his formative years in Bellevue and his pandemic pivots in an interview courtesy of Omaha Fashion Week. The full text has been edited for length and clarity.
Q. What is your tie to Nebraska?
A. I am originally from Thailand and moved to the United States when I was 11. I have family in the military so we came here because of Offutt Air Force Base. I started fifth grade in the Bellevue Public Schools, graduated from Bellevue West High School in 1988, and then left for college in 1993.
Q. What steered you in the direction of fashion?
A. I grew up in Bangkok. It’s really big and metropolitan, with a lot of excitement and energy. My brother and I were running around the city by ourselves, so we came from that kind of environment to something really quiet in Bellevue. I discovered newsstands and bookstores at the mall. On the weekends, I would make my mom take us to the mall and I would spend hours at the bookstore going through books, then magazines. That’s when I discovered international fashion magazines.
Q. Do you miss anything about the Midwest?
A. I miss the slower pace. Nebraska was a great place to grow up because everything was really, really slow in a good way. I definitely miss that. And the open spaces.
Q. What led you to fashion design?
A. When we were in Nebraska, my mom worked as a seamstress for Pendleton. At the time, they had a big manufacturing facility at the edge of Bellevue. I grew up around a family that’s pretty crafty. My grandmother taught me how to hand-sew and crochet. There was always something in my head that I wanted to do fashion. I think it was, again, discovering the magazines and discovering the beautiful fashion stories in them and imagining being away from the Nebraska winter and finding something a bit more exciting. It was a reaction against the mundane, winter scene. Escapism was a big part of it.
Q. Did your design work change during the pandemic?
A. Traditionally, my team and I work in a studio. We look at fabrics and sketches together, even though everyone now designs on a computer. We look at printouts and I over-sketch. I look at everything tactilely and on the form. It’s impossible to do that now because everyone is working from home because of the pandemic. We have to rely on communication tools and be very specific in Zoom meetings. In terms of materials, it’s all different because we can’t all touch the same material. That step of development is taking longer because somebody finds a fabric and sends it to me, and I send it to somebody else. In the studio, you can make things happen very quickly. Now, what used to take a couple of days is taking a couple of weeks.
Q. What’s a designer’s biggest challenge?
A. From a creative and an artist perspective, the challenge is that fashion, ultimately, is still commerce. We oftentimes talk about fashion being an art. It is, but it has a purpose, which is that it has to be bought and worn by people. Ultimately, it is a commercial endeavor. The challenge is that you have a creative point of view and integrity in your artistic designs but they get pushed aside for commerciality. So, the question becomes how to balance the two while growing the brand and the collection.
Q. How are you pushing your boundaries?
A. It’s an interesting time because fashion has been upended. There isn’t a system anymore. When I was growing up, there was a way to climb in the industry if you got in front of Vogue and Anna Wintour and Barney’s. There were things that you definitely could do and if you were good, they would pay attention. That’s how you could build your brand. Now, everything is flat and there are many pockets of success that can happen. To push boundaries, you have to recognize that the field is open with opportunities. Anything is up for grabs. If you know you’re this kind of designer, crank it up 10 more times and project it out there. That’s the way to capitalize; that’s the volume that you need to get attention. Once that attention is gotten, you trickle it down to where you can build your brand a little less vocally.