What we learned from Inauguration Day style: No puffy overcoats!

Brook Hudson was in heaven watching the inauguration festivities on Wednesday.
“I am a self-proclaimed coataphile,’’ she said. “I love them. I wish more people would pay attention to outerwear. If you are wearing a nice outfit, don’t put a puffer coat over it.’’
Both Hudson, the producer of Omaha Fashion Week, and Omaha designer Mary Anne Vaccaro agreed that coats were the star of the show. One person on Twitter called it the Overcoat Oscars.
A quality outfit always becomes the center of attention, Vaccaro says. Everyone, both agreed, should have a well-tailored coat in their closet for special occasions.
Not that most of us could afford the plum and burgundy ensemble by Black American designer Sergio Hudson that Michelle Obama wore or Ella Emhoff’s Miu Miu dazzler.
“Nothing was under $3,000,’’ Vaccaro said.
Except, perhaps, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ parka and wool mittens. The memes afterward, however, were priceless.
The other men involved were flawless, said Dick Lerner of Bel Air Fashions, starting with President Joe Biden’s navy suit and overcoat by Ralph Lauren.
“I thought President Biden was very classic, understated and very presidential,’’ he said. “His overcoat was very fitted, a great shape and a good classic fit. The attention to detail was very well done. I thought Barack Obama, George Bush and Bill Clinton all looked like presidents and dressed for the moment. It made a powerful statement.’’
Tailoring is the key to every successful outfit, Hudson and Vaccaro say, and that’s what stood out for them as much as the vivid colors.
“It can take your look from OK to a showstopper,’’ Hudson said. “It’s totally worth the investment.’’
And, they said, it was a joy to see after months of going casual while working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Vaccaro draws the line at the flannel PJs and fluffy slippers she saw worn earlier the same day at her doctor’s office.
All the coats, from First Lady Jill Biden’s Alexandra O’Neill’s Markarian label custom ensemble to National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman’s stunning yellow Prada, were classic and shaped, Vaccaro said.
“It was only the colors, collars and different lengths that differentiated them,’’ she said.
Those colors often told a story. The blueish shade of purple worn by Vice President Kamala Harris, with her dress and coat by Christopher John Rogers, was a nod to Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman to run for the presidency.
It was also an ode to bipartisanship, said Symone Sanders, her senior adviser and chief spokesman.
A monochromatic look such as Michelle Obama’s (cinched with a swoon-worthy belt!) or singer Jennifer Lopez’s white Chanel is a great choice for anyone who wants to elongate their body lines and make a statement.
“It’s going to make you look taller and stand out,’’ Hudson said. “Being outside in such a big venue, choosing something monochromatic and very bold makes sense. It’s also very figure-flattering.’’
No Converse sneakers from Harris but she did wear her trademark, a pearl necklace. Designer Wilfredo Rosado said the gold chain link symbolizes strength, the pearls femininity and resilience, and the diamonds glamour.
Pearls are a classic touch that will never go out of fashion, Hudson said.
Melania Trump went for a totally different look earlier in the day when leaving the White House in a striking all-black suited look. The dress was by Dolce and Gabbana, the jacket by Chanel, and the heels by Christian Louboutin. She carried a Birkin bag, made by Hermès. All are European labels.
Having your design worn by an Obama or Harris is huge for the emerging American designers showcased Wednesday.
The right choice can also turn you into a fashion sensation, like Emhoff, the stepdaughter of Harris, or the Biden’s four granddaughters, who range in age from 16 to 27.
While both Hudson and Vaccaro thought Obama stood out, they agree the jewel tones worn by so many were striking.
“I think each individual wanted to wear color to express a positive fresh spirit of change,’’ Vaccaro said.
