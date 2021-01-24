What we learned from Inauguration Day style: No puffy overcoats!

Tailoring is the key to every successful outfit, Hudson and Vaccaro say, and that’s what stood out for them as much as the vivid colors.

“It can take your look from OK to a showstopper,’’ Hudson said. “It’s totally worth the investment.’’

And, they said, it was a joy to see after months of going casual while working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Vaccaro draws the line at the flannel PJs and fluffy slippers she saw worn earlier the same day at her doctor’s office.

All the coats, from First Lady Jill Biden’s Alexandra O’Neill’s Markarian label custom ensemble to National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman’s stunning yellow Prada, were classic and shaped, Vaccaro said.

“It was only the colors, collars and different lengths that differentiated them,’’ she said.

Those colors often told a story. The blueish shade of purple worn by Vice President Kamala Harris, with her dress and coat by Christopher John Rogers, was a nod to Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman to run for the presidency.

It was also an ode to bipartisanship, said Symone Sanders, her senior adviser and chief spokesman.