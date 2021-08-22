First National Bank of Omaha gives $817,000 in grants

To learn more about current volunteer needs, visit the OurRedStories blog post.

Nebraska Furniture Mart’s CEO is honored

Nebraska Furniture Mart CEO and President Tony Boldt has been chosen as a recipient of the first-ever 50 Over 50 NE Award from Omaha-based nonprofit organization The Bloc.

More than 1,500 people 50 and older were scored on the impact they have on their local, state and global community in each of five categories: nonprofit, innovation, business, community and health care. The recipients of the award are the top 50 nominees as decided by the organization’s judges.

Boldt began his NFM career with Homemakers Furniture, a subsidiary of the Mart in Des Moines. He has risen through the ranks since moving to Omaha in 2011 and in April assumed the role of CEO and president.

“At NFM, we’ve always believed that while we have a responsibility to our customers and our staff, our responsibility to the community is also extremely important,” Boldt said. “I am truly honored and humbled to be counted among the people who are making a positive impact in our community.”