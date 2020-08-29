3 fresh takes on the classic BLT using your garden tomatoes

Is a tomato a fruit or vegetable? It depends on who you ask.

A scientist would argue it’s a fruit because it develops from a flower and contains seeds.

A cook most likely will call it a vegetable because it’s used in savory main dishes, whereas fruits are primarily used in sweet sides and desserts.

Whatever you call it, late summer’s most delicious produce is at its peak.

For me, a BLT epitomizes summer. I could eat one every day.

My mother swears by cooking the bacon in the oven. I had never tried it. After experimenting on the three recipes featured here, I’m a convert. There was no grease splatter to clean up, and I was able to multi-task in the kitchen while the bacon was in the oven. I did, however, discover it’s necessary to keep a close eye on the bacon to prevent it from burning to a crisp.

I experimented with using a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper and a rimmed baking sheet wrapped in aluminum foil on a metal cooling rack. The bacon cooked equally well; my preference was for the foil-wrapped pan. Clean up was much simpler.

Oven-Baked Bacon

WHAT YOU NEED