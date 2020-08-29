3 fresh takes on the classic BLT using your garden tomatoes

Is a tomato a fruit or vegetable? It depends on who you ask.
A scientist would argue it’s a fruit because it develops from a flower and contains seeds.
A cook most likely will call it a vegetable because it’s used in savory main dishes, whereas fruits are primarily used in sweet sides and desserts.
Whatever you call it, late summer’s most delicious produce is at its peak.
For me, a BLT epitomizes summer. I could eat one every day.
My mother swears by cooking the bacon in the oven. I had never tried it. After experimenting on the three recipes featured here, I’m a convert. There was no grease splatter to clean up, and I was able to multi-task in the kitchen while the bacon was in the oven. I did, however, discover it’s necessary to keep a close eye on the bacon to prevent it from burning to a crisp.
I experimented with using a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper and a rimmed baking sheet wrapped in aluminum foil on a metal cooling rack. The bacon cooked equally well; my preference was for the foil-wrapped pan. Clean up was much simpler.
Oven-Baked Bacon
WHAT YOU NEED
Shallow baking sheet
Foil (heavy-duty preferable)
Metal cooling rack
Paper towels
WHAT YOU DO
1. Line the baking sheet with aluminum foil. (You will want to use a baking sheet that has enough of a rim that it contains the bacon drippings.) Place the metal cooling rack inside the baking sheet.
2. Place the bacon slices in a single layer on a rack, making sure not to overlap the slices.
3. Turn the oven on and set to 375 F. Do not wait for the oven to preheat; go ahead and place the pan in the oven.
4. Cook the bacon for 15-20 minutes. Cooking time depends on the thickness of your bacon and how long it takes for your oven to come to temperature. Start checking your bacon around 12 minutes to ensure it doesn’t burn. When the bacon is golden brown, the bacon is done.
5. Once the bacon has reached your desired level of crispiness, remove immediately and place on paper towels to soak up the bacon grease.
Note: If you want to cook a second pan of bacon, you can cook it in a hot oven. My second batch cooked about 5-7 minutes faster than the first batch.
BLT EGG SANDWICH
Juicy, fresh off-the-vine tomatoes and a slightly runny egg make for a satisfying breakfast. Just make sure you have a few napkins handy.
Serves 1
WHAT YOU NEED
3 slices thick-cut bacon
1 large egg
2 slices whole wheat bread
2 to 3 iceberg lettuce leaves
2 slices tomato
1 tablespoon mayo
WHAT YOU DO
1. Heat a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the bacon and cook, 5 to 6 minutes, turning halfway until crisp. When cooked, set aside on a paper towel and wipe some of the fat, leaving a little to cook the egg. Crack the egg, cover and cook until the yolk is set.
2. Meanwhile, toast the bread.
3. Assemble the sandwich by putting the mayo on the bottom, then layering the lettuce, tomatoes bacon and egg.
4. Cut in half and eat immediately.
BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO SPRING ROLL
These rolls are satisfying, gluten-free, low-carb and perfect for a light lunch.
Serves 3
WHAT YOU NEED For the spring rolls:
Fresh lettuce, torn pieces or chopped
1 medium tomato (seeded and sliced ¼-inch thick)
6 pieces bacon, cooked
Fresh basil, mint or other herbs
Rice paper
Avocado slices, optional
For the sesame-soy
dipping sauce:
¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce
¼ cup cold water
1 tablespoon mayonnaise
2 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt
1½ teaspoon fresh lime juice
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 teaspoon sriracha sauce or any hot sauce (optional, more or less to taste)
WHAT YOU DO
1. Fill a large bowl with water and dampen a washcloth in hot water. Gently dip each rice paper wrapper in warm water for a few seconds to dampen. Be careful not to over-soak the rice paper; it will continue absorbing water on its surface after removal from the hot water. Place rice paper on plate or working surface; once it becomes soft and pliable (about 10-20 seconds), begin to add the fillings.
2. On the one-third section of rice paper wrapper closest to you, start layering your fillings of lettuce, herbs, tomatoes and two slices of bacon and avocado, if using.
3. Begin rolling the wrapper, tucking the ends with your fingers as you go to keep the fillings in place.
4. Serve immediately, or cover with plastic wrap to enjoy within a few hours.
BLT Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps
This chicken salad has all the flavors of a bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado sandwich without the heavy carbs.
Serves 6
WHAT YOU NEED
½ cup plain Greek yogurt
¼ cup mayonnaise
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
½ teaspoon lemon zest
2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onions
1 teaspoon dill
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
3 cups diced cooked and chilled chicken breast
8 slices bacon, cooked and chopped
1½ cups grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
¼ cup diced celery
Romaine lettuce leaves, for serving
WHAT YOU DO
1. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, lemon juice, green onions, parsley while seasoning with salt and pepper to taste.
2. Add chicken, bacon, tomatoes and celery to a large mixing bowl (if you want ingredients to show through, set some aside to sprinkle over the top of the salad before serving).
3. Add in the dressing mixture and toss to coat. Serve over lettuce leaves (or on bread slices).
Note: The variety of cherry tomatoes I grow are very small, so I left them whole.
Preserving that just-picked freshness
To preserve the flavor of your garden tomatoes, wash and dry them immediately after picking. Tomatoes will keep up to a week on a windowsill or a countertop. Lower temperatures will help preserve the fruit, but refrigeration often will reduce the flavor and cause mushiness.
If you have too many tomatoes to eat in a week, try:
Canning (stores for a year-plus)
Freezing (stores up to eight months)
Drying (stores for a year-plus)
kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.