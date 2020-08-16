3 recipes for using basil fresh from the garden

A bountiful harvest of sweet basil — summer’s signature herb — is in invitation to go beyond your favorite pesto. We have three easy ways to punch up your next home-cooked meal while it’s in season.

Keep this basil compound butter on hand for adding flavor to just about any entree or everyday side. Stir it into hot pasta or mashed potatoes; toss it with cooked vegetables; melt it over grilled meats; or serve it softened for bread.

Basil Garlic Compound Butter

Recipe can easily be doubled for a crowd.

½ cup unsalted butter, softened at room temperature

½ cup finely chopped sweet basil

1 teaspoon minced garlic

½ teaspoon freshly grated lemon zest

½ teaspoon ground white pepper

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1. In a bowl, combine the butter, basil, garlic, lemon zest, white pepper and kosher salt. Mash with a spoon until well-combined.