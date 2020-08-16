3 recipes for using basil fresh from the garden

A bountiful harvest of sweet basil — summer’s signature herb — is in invitation to go beyond your favorite pesto. We have three easy ways to punch up your next home-cooked meal while it’s in season.
Keep this basil compound butter on hand for adding flavor to just about any entree or everyday side. Stir it into hot pasta or mashed potatoes; toss it with cooked vegetables; melt it over grilled meats; or serve it softened for bread.
Basil Garlic Compound Butter
Recipe can easily be doubled for a crowd.
½ cup unsalted butter, softened at room temperature
½ cup finely chopped sweet basil
1 teaspoon minced garlic
½ teaspoon freshly grated lemon zest
½ teaspoon ground white pepper
½ teaspoon kosher salt
1. In a bowl, combine the butter, basil, garlic, lemon zest, white pepper and kosher salt. Mash with a spoon until well-combined.
2. Use immediately as a spread for corn on the cob, grilled vegetables or dinner rolls. Or use plastic wrap to shape the basil butter into a log, tightening the ends as if it were a sausage. Refrigerate until very firm. Slice into ¼-inch-thick coins and melt over just-off-the-grill chicken or pork cutlets, fish fillets or vegetables.
Make-ahead tips: The butter will keep in the refrigerator for up to two weeks or in the freezer for a month.
Source: finecooking.com
Creamy Parmesan Basil Shrimp
For a restaurant-quality pasta dish at home, Creamy Parmesan Basil Shrimp fills the bill. The sauce is packed with flavor, thanks to fresh basil, garlic and Parmesan cheese. We served it over bow-tie pasta. If you’re looking to lower your carbs, it would be delicious with spaghetti squash, zucchini noodles or steamed vegetables.
Serves 4
1½ pounds shrimp
3 tablespoon butter
4 large garlic cloves minced
½ yellow onion finely minced
3-4 ounces roasted red peppers, thinly sliced
¼ teaspoon paprika
1½ cups heavy cream
1 cup (packed) fresh basil leaves, plus more for garnish
1 cup fresh grated Parmesan
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
½ cup white wine (or chicken stock)
Salt to taste
Black pepper to taste
1. In a large nonstick pan on medium heat, melt 2 tablespoons butter. Season shrimp with salt and pepper, then sear, 1-2 minutes on each side, until just pink. Remove from the pan and set aside.
2. In the same skillet add 1 tablespoons butter. Add onion, garlic, peppers, paprika, red chili pepper flakes, salt and pepper. Sauté for about 5 minutes, until onions and peppers are softened.
3. Add wine to deglaze the skillet and bring to a gentle simmer until reduced by half.
4. Reduce heat to medium-low. Add cream to the skillet and stir until a creamy sauce forms. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Add Parmesan, stir until melted into sauce. Stir in basil, simmer until wilted, 1-2 minutes.
5. Add shrimp back to the skillet and reheat 1-2 minutes. Sprinkle with fresh basil and serve over pasta, zoodles, spaghetti squash or steamed vegetables.
Notes: Half-and-half or evaporated milk can be substituted for the heavy cream; however, the sauce will be thinner. Thinly sliced sweet peppers can be substituted for the roasted red peppers.
Source: foxandbriar.com
Basil Fettuccine
With copious amounts of fresh basil on my hands, I tried making fettuccine on a whim. It’s delicious as a main course in Chicken Alfredo or as a side dish tossed with a little butter and grated Parmesan cheese. Make a double batch and put the leftovers in the fridge for a quick dinner on a busy night.
Serves 2
¾ cup chopped fresh basil
1½ cups all-purpose flour
1 egg, at room temperature
1 teaspoon olive oil
2 tablespoons water
2½ tablespoons all-purpose flour
1. Using a food processor, process basil leaves until chopped very fine. Add 1½ cups of flour and pulse two or three times, or until combined. Add egg, 1 teaspoon oil, and the water until dough forms a ball. If dough seems dry, add a bit more water. Wrap dough in a piece of plastic wrap coated with a few drops of olive oil. Refrigerate dough for 2 hours.
2. Remove dough from refrigerator, and cut into 6 equal size portions. Run pasta though pasta machine, or roll with rolling pin to desired thickness. Use the additional flour to coat pasta while rolling.
3. Allow pasta to dry for one hour prior to cooking. (I dried mine on a towel draped over the back of a chair.
4. Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling water until al dente. This should take only a 3 to 5 minutes, depending on the thickness of the pasta.
Source: allrecipes.com
9 new s'mores recipes (and one for homemade graham crackers) to try this summer
kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.