Better than Paris: Fresh berries and cream are a crepe-lover's dream

Classic crepes are good on their own. But step up their flavor and texture, and you’ll never eat them plain again. This variation is perfect for anyone who prefers something sweet to start the day.
Classic Berry Crepes
Ingredients
2 cups milk
4 eggs
3 tablespoons butter, melted and cooled
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon salt
1½ cups flour
Powdered sugar
Fruit
Greek Yogurt Cream filling (recipe follows)
Directions
1. Place the milk, eggs, melted butter, sugar, vanilla, salt and flour into a blender. Blend until the batter is smooth. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
2. Melt a small of pat of butter in a 10-inch nonstick frying pan over medium heat.
3. Pour ¼ cup batter into the pan. Turn the pan from side to side to make an even circle.
4. Cook the crepe for 1 to 2 minutes, or until lightly browned. Then flip with a spatula and cook the other side for 1 to 2 minutes. Continue making the crepes until all the batter is used.
5. Place a crepe on a plate. Spread with Greek Yogurt Cream filling. Fold in quarters and top with a handful of berries. Sprinkle with powdered sugar, if desired.
Greek Yogurt Cream
Ingredients
1 cup plain Greek yogurt
6 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
¹⁄³ cup sugar
Directions
1. In a small mixing bowl, cream together yogurt, cream cheese and sugar until smooth.
2. Set aside until ready to use. Refrigerate if not using right away.
Adapted from kidstir.com and natashaskitchen.com
