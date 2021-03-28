 Skip to main content
Better than Paris: Fresh berries and cream are a crepe-lover's dream
Classic crepes are good on their own. But step up their flavor and texture, and you’ll never eat them plain again. This variation is perfect for anyone who prefers something sweet to start the day.

Classic Berry Crepes

Ingredients

2 cups milk

4 eggs

3 tablespoons butter, melted and cooled

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon salt

1½ cups flour

Powdered sugar

Fruit

Greek Yogurt Cream filling (recipe follows)

Directions

1. Place the milk, eggs, melted butter, sugar, vanilla, salt and flour into a blender. Blend until the batter is smooth. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

2. Melt a small of pat of butter in a 10-inch nonstick frying pan over medium heat.

3. Pour ¼ cup batter into the pan. Turn the pan from side to side to make an even circle.

4. Cook the crepe for 1 to 2 minutes, or until lightly browned. Then flip with a spatula and cook the other side for 1 to 2 minutes. Continue making the crepes until all the batter is used.

5. Place a crepe on a plate. Spread with Greek Yogurt Cream filling. Fold in quarters and top with a handful of berries. Sprinkle with powdered sugar, if desired.

Greek Yogurt Cream

Ingredients

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

6 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

¹⁄³ cup sugar

Directions

1. In a small mixing bowl, cream together yogurt, cream cheese and sugar until smooth.

2. Set aside until ready to use. Refrigerate if not using right away.

Adapted from kidstir.com and natashaskitchen.com

kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375

