Buffalo wings are synonymous with Super Bowl parties

Americans are projected to devour 1.42 billion chicken wings during Super Bowl LVI, according to the National Chicken Council’s 2022 wing report.

With the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams set to face off next Sunday, I set out on a quest to find a tasty Buffalo wing that’s baked instead of fried. There are some that will say it’s sacrilegious to even consider making wings that aren’t deep-fried. But I hate the mess and excess calories and I don’t own an air fryer.

The solution is one simple ingredient you most likely already have in your pantry: baking powder (NOT baking soda).

Simply coat the chicken wings with baking powder and a few spices and bake them on a wire rack to render the away the excess fat. They’ll cook for about 45 minutes to make sure the skin is good and crispy.

Once baked, toss with the sauce. The meat is fall-off-the-bone tender and delicious. To put them over the top, serve along side a homemade blue cheese dip.

Enjoy chowing down and cheering on your favorite team next weekend.

Baked Buffalo Chicken Wings



