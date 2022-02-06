Buffalo wings are synonymous with Super Bowl parties

Americans are projected to devour 1.42 billion chicken wings during Super Bowl LVI, according to the National Chicken Council’s 2022 wing report.
With the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams set to face off next Sunday, I set out on a quest to find a tasty Buffalo wing that’s baked instead of fried. There are some that will say it’s sacrilegious to even consider making wings that aren’t deep-fried. But I hate the mess and excess calories and I don’t own an air fryer.
The solution is one simple ingredient you most likely already have in your pantry: baking powder (NOT baking soda).
Simply coat the chicken wings with baking powder and a few spices and bake them on a wire rack to render the away the excess fat. They’ll cook for about 45 minutes to make sure the skin is good and crispy.
Once baked, toss with the sauce. The meat is fall-off-the-bone tender and delicious. To put them over the top, serve along side a homemade blue cheese dip.
Enjoy chowing down and cheering on your favorite team next weekend.
Baked Buffalo Chicken Wings
4 pounds party style chicken wings or whole chicken wings that have been halved crosswise
4 teaspoons baking powder (NOT baking soda)
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
¾ teaspoon garlic powder
¾ teaspoon onion powder
½ cup hot sauce such as Frank’s Red Hot Sauce
4 tablespoons butter, melted
2 tablespoons honey
Celery sticks and blue cheese dip, for serving
1. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Line a sheet pan with foil and place a nonstick, oven-safe rack on top of the pan.
2. Trim any pieces of skin that are hanging off of the wing pieces and pat them dry with a paper towel. Place the wing pieces in a large bowl.
3. In a small bowl, combine the baking powder, salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder.
4. Toss to coat the chicken evenly with the baking powder and spices.
5. Place the wing pieces on the rack in a single layer.
6. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until wings are light golden brown and crispy.
7. In a small bowl, whisk together the hot sauce, melted butter and honey.
8. Pour the sauce over the wings and toss to coat evenly.
9. Serve with celery sticks and blue cheese (or ranch) dip.
Adapted from dinneratthezoo.com
* * *
Homemade Chunky Blue Cheese Dip
½ cup sour cream
½ cup mayonnaise
¼ cup half-and-half
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
¼ teaspoon Worcestershire Sauce
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon sugar
¼ teaspoon apple cider vinegar
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 cup crumbled blue cheese
1. Using a whisk, mix all ingredients except the blue cheese together. Blend well.
2. Switching to a spatula, fold in the crumbled blue cheese and mix well.
Adapted from highlandsranchfoodie.com