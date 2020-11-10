Bundt pan stuffing is a clever turn on a holiday staple

5. Add broth, apple and dried cranberries to the vegetable mixture. Season with cinnamon and black pepper.

6. Pour mixture over stuffing.

7. Whisk eggs, add to the bowl and mix until stuffing is coated.

8. Spray the Bundt pan with non-stick baking spray (a spray oil containing flour).

9. Spoon stuffing mixture into the Bundt pan and press into the mold.

10. Bake for 30 minutes.

11. Remove from oven and allow to cool for at least 15 minutes before removing from pan. For best results, run a small spatula down the sides of the pan before flipping the stuffing onto a serving platter.

Note: You can adapt any stuffing recipe for Bundt pan baking. The key is the 4 eggs, which give the stuffing just the right consistency for the fluted pan. If your recipe already calls for eggs, add more to reach a total of 4.

Adapted from peasandcrayons.com

