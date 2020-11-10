 Skip to main content
Bundt pan stuffing is a clever turn on a holiday staple
Bundt pan stuffing is a clever turn on a holiday staple

Cranberry Apple Stuffing in a Bundt pan

Cranberry apple stuffing baked in a Bundt pan puts a twist on a holiday staple. 

 Kiley Cruse/The World-Herald

A Bundt pan is an easy way to prepare your holiday stuffing, and the result is beautiful enough to serve as your table’s centerpiece. Our sweet-savory recipe below is a certified crowd-pleaser.

Baked apple cranberry stuffing

Total time: 50 minutes, serves 11

Cranberry Apple Stuffing

Baked cranberry apple stuffing, made in a Bundt pan 

What you need

12 ounces packaged stuffing mix

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1½ cups chopped celery

1½ cups chopped onion

2 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

1 large Honeycrisp apple, diced

1 cup dried cranberries, chopped

4 large eggs

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

What you do

1. Preheat oven to 350 F.

2. Place stuffing mix in an extra-large bowl.

3. Heat butter in a large pan over medium-high heat.

4. Add chopped onion and celery and sauté until tender and translucent. If you prefer a little crunch in your stuffing, undercook until al dente.

5. Add broth, apple and dried cranberries to the vegetable mixture. Season with cinnamon and black pepper.

6. Pour mixture over stuffing.

7. Whisk eggs, add to the bowl and mix until stuffing is coated.

8. Spray the Bundt pan with non-stick baking spray (a spray oil containing flour).

9. Spoon stuffing mixture into the Bundt pan and press into the mold.

10. Bake for 30 minutes.

11. Remove from oven and allow to cool for at least 15 minutes before removing from pan. For best results, run a small spatula down the sides of the pan before flipping the stuffing onto a serving platter. 

Note: You can adapt any stuffing recipe for Bundt pan baking. The key is the 4 eggs, which give the stuffing just the right consistency for the fluted pan. If your recipe already calls for eggs, add more to reach a total of 4.

Adapted from peasandcrayons.com

Try these other Bundt pan-friendly holiday recipes:

Gather 'round: Tried-and-true lasagna gets a fresh twist baked in a Bundt pan.
If you love pizza, you'll go ape over this monkey bread recipe

kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374

