Buttery, puffy Dutch baby is a light-as-air oven pancake

We’ll take a generous slice, please and thank you.

Vanilla Dutch Baby

What you need

4 tablespoons butter

4 eggs, at room temperature

¾ cup flour (all-purpose works but bread flour adds puffiness)

¾ cup milk, heated 20 to 30 seconds in the microwave

1½ tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

Pinch salt

3 cups fruit

Powdered sugar, for dusting

What you do

1. Preheat the oven to 425 F.

2. Put a large (12-inch), ovenproof pan in the oven to heat while you mix the batter.

3. In a blender, combine the eggs, flour, warm milk, sugar, vanilla extract and pinch of salt. Blend on medium-high speed until uniform. (If mixing by hand, combine the eggs with the milk until the mixture is light yellow and no longer stringy, about 1 minute. Add the flour, sugar, vanilla and pinch of salt, and whisk vigorously to remove lumps, about 30 seconds.)

4. Carefully remove the hot pan from the oven. Add butter and let melt.