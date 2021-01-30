Bye, bye Thanks-A-Lots. Hello, to the new Girl Scout's French toast cookie

In a few weeks, there’s going to be a new cookie in town.

But don’t worry, Girl Scout cookie lovers, Toast-Yay! will never replace perennial favorite Thin Mints.

Thanks-A-Lots have been retired to make way for the French-toast inspired variety that is dipped in icing. Cookie sales start Feb. 12 and continue through March 21.

“I loved it,’’ public relations specialist Susan Payne said. “I think it’s a perfect mix of French toast and vanilla. The feedback from Girl Scouts and volunteers is that they absolutely love it.’’

Reviews weren’t so strong among World-Herald staff, and Payne says that’s OK. The Girl Scouts try to cater to every taste by offering nine varieties.

That’s actually policy set by the national office. No more than nine varieties can be sold each year, and Thin Mints, Shortbread and Peanut Butter Sandwich must always be on the menu.

Peanut Butter Patties and Caramel deLites, the second- and third-best sellers in Nebraska behind Thin Mints, aren’t so secure. But Marketing Director Shannon Peterson says because they are so popular she doesn’t think they will go away anytime soon.