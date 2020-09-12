Doughnuts already were trending, and then came the pandemic ...

A few years ago, a Bennington woman ate a doughnut while visiting her daughter at Auburn University, and it changed her life.
“I was in awe,” Elizabeth Pooley said. “It was the best doughnut I’d ever had.”
It was, in a word, unforgettable. So a few years later, when the doughnut’s creator wanted to sell his shop, Pooley bought his recipe and equipment.
She shipped it to Nebraska and stored it for a while until she could figure out a business plan. Moving to Alabama, she said, never was an option.
She found a box-like space in a strip mall near 156th Street and West Maple Road. She enlisted the recipe’s creator as a mentor and learned how to make his airy, unique doughnuts.
She decorated the shop with paint, an awning and wrought iron to resemble a pink-and-black French bakery and, in March, finally was ready to open Square Donut.
Then the coronavirus pandemic hit.
She launched anyway, and her doughnuts were immediately in demand. Many days, the shop sells out by noon. Customers have learned to call the day before with orders.
Doughnuts, it seems, are a pandemic essential for many people craving comfort food.
Pooley’s experience isn’t singular. Lines snaked out of The Dapper Doughnut near 168th and Q Streets when it opened two months into the COVID-19 outbreak, and business has continued to be brisk, said owner Robert Chavez.
And another shop is poised to open during the pandemic. The long-awaited Hurts Donut will launch Sept. 30 at 120th and Blondo Streets. Fans on social media have been salivating ever since the opening was set for earlier this year, then delayed by coronavirus.
One Facebook poster called Hurts “a spiritual experience.”
Business at LaMar’s Donuts, another chain, has been steady at its Omaha location because of its drive-thru, said Temi Osifodunrin, the chain’s director of marketing and advertising.
Third-party delivery also picked up when the dining room at 172nd and Audrey Streets closed briefly when the pandemic began and it has remained strong, he said. “People at home still wanted our product so they ordered online.”
In addition, some established owners of locally owned shops report that 2020 sales are better than they expected, though downtown locations aren’t faring as well because workers haven’t returned to offices.
What’s behind all this doughnut activity?
Peter Walsh of the Institute for the Culinary Arts at Metropolitan Community College said he thinks it’s the natural continuation of a trend that started a few years ago with the invention of the cronut (a doughnut made of croissant dough) in New York City.
“There has been a lot of innovation in the (doughnut) specialty and a lot of niche interest in making doughnuts better and having more flavor combinations,” said Walsh, a full-time outreach staff member and adjunct professor for the institute.
Combine that with the portability of doughnuts, the rise of takeout and a craving for carbs and comfort food in a pandemic and you have a successful business model, he said.
He noted that he’s gotten a lot of job postings for bakers in the last year or so.
All that’s not to say operating a doughnut shop in a pandemic is a piece of cake.
Judy Hultgren, who co-owns Donut Haven in Gretna with her husband Mark, said their shop used to supply doughnuts for Sunday morning church socials and it “hurt a lot” when services were canceled across the area.
She estimated that the shop’s business was down about 20% from last year but part of that was because they switched from six days a week to five in 2020. It was better than she expected.
“We haven’t been doing too badly,” she said. “We are building up to almost normal without churches.” On a recent Saturday, the 80 to 90 dozen doughnuts baked that morning had sold out by 11:30 a.m.
Donut Haven has your basic doughnuts and rolls — “nothing frou-frou” — all made by her husband, who got his start at Mister Donut 50 years ago.
At Pettit’s near 16th and Cass Streets in north downtown, retail is good on weekends and slow on weekdays, said co-owner Mark Pettit. That’s a switch because people aren’t taking pastries to work gatherings.
As of July, he estimated that his wholesale business was down about 45%. It had been picking up a bit but people don’t think of doughnuts when it’s hot, he said.
His stock in trade has been traditional glazed and cake doughnuts, but he created new varieties such as caramel-iced, glazed with Oreo crumbs and fresh strawberry and blueberry to compete with other shops.
It has been tough, but he’s never considered closing the business that has been in his family for three generations.
“God has taken care of us for 66 years. I don’t think He’s going to stop taking care of us now,” Pettit said. “It’s just another valley we have to go through.”
Perhaps the biggest challenge for Chavez at The Dapper Doughnut has been finding help to create and sell his mini-confections. He recently closed for a couple of days because he didn’t have enough workers.
Pooley, meanwhile, faced some major non-pandemic obstacles while she was launching Square Donuts, which, as you may have gathered, features beignet-textured doughnuts with an unusual shape.
Her mom spent some time in a hospital intensive care unit. And her house caught on fire.
“It was not a total loss. Thank God my son (who works at the shop) had gone home to take a nap between shifts,” Pooley said. “He and the dog got out.”
They spent seven weeks in a hotel, then moved into an apartment.
“I had to set up offices in closets of both.”
They should be back home sometime in November.
She worked 18-hour shifts making donuts before she knew she had to hire a baker. Even then, it took some time for the employee to learn her technique.
Pooley has had other businesses — she ran Pooley’s Pumpkin Patch in Bennington — but she was a doughnut neophyte. Her experience was limited to baking with her Czech grandma as a kid.
She’s always had a heart for retail, however. She started her first successful venture as a kid, when her mom couldn’t afford basketball shoes.
On a trip to the pet store, she saw some baby hamsters and asked the proprietor where he got them.
From breeders, he said.
She asked for a male and a female for Christmas.
“I got them, bred them, sold the babies and got those dang basketball shoes,” she said.
She brought that savvy to Square Donut, where she offers vegan and gluten-free varieties and large letter and number doughnuts for customers to use for birthday, anniversary and graduation celebrations.
She said she loves her customers and their compliments, especially since she was afraid she may have lost momentum when she closed for a week to regroup when Gov. Pete Ricketts first imposed coronavirus health restrictions.
“I opened back up on a wing and a prayer, and it has been huge. People were so good. I was overwhelmed with their grace and support … through my personal battles,” she said. “My motto has always been don’t ever give up. Ever.”
