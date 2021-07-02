Easy, eye-popping desserts for your Fourth of July barbecue or gathering

2. Whip together one tub of whipped topping and marshmallow creme until smooth. (To easily remove the marshmallow from the jar, heat in microwave for 30 seconds.)

3. Fold in second tub of whipped topping. Add almond extract and stir. Refrigerate until ready to assemble cake.

4. Divide cake into thirds. Use toothpicks and a ruler to divide the cake into thirds, then use a serrated knife to cut the cake using the toothpicks as guides. (see photo)

5. Layer cake, whipped topping mixture and berries. Repeat layers finishing with berries and mint, if using.

6. Refrigerate until serving or serve immediately. It’s recommended to serve within 6 hours of layering or the whipped topping may make the cake soggy.

7. Store leftovers in fridge.

Fourth of July Ice Cream Cake



