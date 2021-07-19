Favorites from Gerda's Restaurant and Bakery dishes pop up in Omaha again

And a local German teacher, for example, remembers taking her classes to Gerda’s for Oktoberfest.

“The atmosphere, the delicious food and Gerda’s hospitality gave real meaning to the word ‘gemutlichkeit,’ and a memory we will long cherish,” the teacher wrote on a funeral home website when Gerda died. “It was a blessing to have her in our midst.”

Reefe said she hopes to re-create her mom’s flair for gemutlichkeit — a feeling of warmth, friendliness and good cheer — in the pop-ups. She had the first one at Archetype Coffee Co. before the pandemic and then took a break until things opened up again. It was a big success.

She had the second on Saturday night at the Sons of Italy Hall, where she hopes to have future events as well. It sold out more than a week beforehand.

For $18, diners got goulash over spatzle with a side of potato salad and a hard roll. Apple strudel, Black Forest and German chocolate cakes were a little extra.

She said the pop-up dishes taste like Gerda made them.

“I have the recipes (but) just like most cooks, she went on how it looked, how it felt and how it tasted. You could write it down but she would be the only one who could make it turn out,” Reefe said.