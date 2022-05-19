Forget the soda, infused water is a tasty, healthier alternative

Do you ever get tired of trying to drink enough water? And, how much is enough?

Water is crucial to maintaining your normal body processes. Your body is made up of about 60% water and you naturally lose water throughout the day. Activity, higher altitudes, extreme temperatures and sickness can cause additional water loss, says Teresa Garvin, chief clinical dietician at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. “Because of that, you want to make sure you are replacing any of those fluid losses throughout the day.”

Adults get about 20% of their fluids from the foods they eat. In general, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends that, in addition to the fluids from food, men drink 12½ cups of water per day and nine for women. For lactating women, they recommend 12 8-ounce glasses of caffeine-free beverages per day.

On a hot day, there’s nothing more thirst quenching than a glass of ice-cold water. But sometimes it can feel like a chore to get the recommended daily intake. Drinking infused water can help. Infused water is simply adding cut fruit, vegetables and/or herbs to your water to add flavor.

“The biggest benefit of drinking infused water is to add some variety and flavor to your water, which is going to make it easier to make your water goals throughout the day,” Garvin says. “We like to do some infused waters in our cafeterias across our health system in the month of March because it’s National Nutrition Month. It’s a fun way to promote drinking water.”

Because infused water is made by infusing flavors — rather than blending or juicing the fruits and vegetables — it is naturally very low in calories and sugar.

“It’s a good alternative to replace sweetened beverages such as juice or soda,” said Garvin.

The combinations of fruits, vegetables and herbs are endless. Start with flavors you like and experiment from there. Or you can turn to the internet for suggestions. Some popular combinations include:

cucumber and mint

apple and cinnamon

blackberry and orange

lemon and lime

lemon and strawberry

strawberry and basil

watermelon and mint

lime, ginger root and mint

lemon, raspberry and rosemary

While you might get some benefits from the infused fruits — such as Vitamin C if you are using lemons or limes — it’s not going to be much compared to what you would get from eating whole fruit, said Garvin. She also cautions us to be wary of any infused water combinations that promise health benefits or detox.

“You don’t need to actively detox your body because your liver does that for you,” Garvin said. “As far as nutrition, your body takes care of detoxing. You don’t need to do any additional help.”

Bottom line, if you find plain water boring to drink, then infusing your water with fruits, vegetables and herbs can help increase your likelihood of reaching for a glass of water.

