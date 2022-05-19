 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Forget the soda, infused water is a tasty, healthier alternative

  • 0
050822-owh-mom-infused-p1

Because infused water is made by infusing flavors — rather than blending or juicing the fruits and vegetables — it is naturally very low in calories and sugar.

 ADOBE STOCK

Do you ever get tired of trying to drink enough water? And, how much is enough?

Water is crucial to maintaining your normal body processes. Your body is made up of about 60% water and you naturally lose water throughout the day. Activity, higher altitudes, extreme temperatures and sickness can cause additional water loss, says Teresa Garvin, chief clinical dietician at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. “Because of that, you want to make sure you are replacing any of those fluid losses throughout the day.”

050822-owh-mom-infused-p2.jpg

Teresa Garvin, PhD, is the chief clinical dietitian at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Adults get about 20% of their fluids from the foods they eat. In general, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends that, in addition to the fluids from food, men drink 12½ cups of water per day and nine for women. For lactating women, they recommend 12 8-ounce glasses of caffeine-free beverages per day.

On a hot day, there’s nothing more thirst quenching than a glass of ice-cold water. But sometimes it can feel like a chore to get the recommended daily intake. Drinking infused water can help. Infused water is simply adding cut fruit, vegetables and/or herbs to your water to add flavor.

People are also reading…

“The biggest benefit of drinking infused water is to add some variety and flavor to your water, which is going to make it easier to make your water goals throughout the day,” Garvin says. “We like to do some infused waters in our cafeterias across our health system in the month of March because it’s National Nutrition Month. It’s a fun way to promote drinking water.”

Because infused water is made by infusing flavors — rather than blending or juicing the fruits and vegetables — it is naturally very low in calories and sugar.

“It’s a good alternative to replace sweetened beverages such as juice or soda,” said Garvin.

The combinations of fruits, vegetables and herbs are endless. Start with flavors you like and experiment from there. Or you can turn to the internet for suggestions. Some popular combinations include:

cucumber and mint

apple and cinnamon

blackberry and orange

lemon and lime

lemon and strawberry

strawberry and basil

watermelon and mint

lime, ginger root and mint

lemon, raspberry and rosemary

While you might get some benefits from the infused fruits — such as Vitamin C if you are using lemons or limes — it’s not going to be much compared to what you would get from eating whole fruit, said Garvin. She also cautions us to be wary of any infused water combinations that promise health benefits or detox.

“You don’t need to actively detox your body because your liver does that for you,” Garvin said. “As far as nutrition, your body takes care of detoxing. You don’t need to do any additional help.”

Bottom line, if you find plain water boring to drink, then infusing your water with fruits, vegetables and herbs can help increase your likelihood of reaching for a glass of water.

Kiley Cruse's Favorite Recipes of 2022

Ukrainian cheese pancakes pack protein punch
Omaha Dines

Ukrainian cheese pancakes pack protein punch

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Syrniki is a classic Slavic treat with a sweet flavor and moist texture. They’re traditionally served with sour cream and fresh berries or preserves on top. If you prefer, you can serve them with a sprinkle of powdered sugar or a drizzle of maple syrup, chocolate sauce or honey instead.

Kids will keep coming back for more of this yummy 'One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish' snack
Momaha

Kids will keep coming back for more of this yummy 'One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish' snack

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Make a batch and enjoy it like a Yink with your favorite drink − pink ink (strawberry milk).

A royal treat: Make your own king cake
Omaha Dines

A royal treat: Make your own king cake

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Many Americans are familiar with the Louisiana-style king cake, a tradition brought over from France nearly 150 years ago.

Carrot Cake Cupcakes a tasty, go-to treat option
Omaha Dines

Carrot Cake Cupcakes a tasty, go-to treat option

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

What's up, Doc? This carrot cake is a go-to recipe for cupcakes.

Hot chocolate ... on a stick? You bet, and it's delicious, too.
Momaha

Hot chocolate ... on a stick? You bet, and it's delicious, too.

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Hot chocolate on a stick is a block of rich chocolate topped with a fluffy homemade marshmallow and they are held together with a built-in stir stick. 

Buffalo wings are synonymous with Super Bowl parties
Food and Cooking

Buffalo wings are synonymous with Super Bowl parties

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Buffalo wings must be fried? No way. These baked wings will make a believer of any skeptic.

Kitchen 101: What you need to know about meat safety, from shopping to cooking
Food and Cooking

Kitchen 101: What you need to know about meat safety, from shopping to cooking

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

At least a million people get sick from improper cooking, handling or storage of meat and poultry each year. Here are some tips on how to safely get meat from the store to your kitchen table.

White Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins a surprise for doubters
Food and Cooking

White Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins a surprise for doubters

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

When eaten slightly warmed, the vanilla flavor of the chips enhances the banana flavor of the muffins.

Cold days, hot chocolate: These DIY cocoa mixes will go fast in any home
Momaha

Cold days, hot chocolate: These DIY cocoa mixes will go fast in any home

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

The beauty of making your own hot cocoa is you can adjust the mix to your preferred level of sweetness. And you can make it dairy-free, an option that can sometimes be hard to find.

'The Lincoln Highway' dish sure to become a family favorite
Omaha Dines

'The Lincoln Highway' dish sure to become a family favorite

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

I’d never heard of the dish but immediately wondered if it was a real recipe.

Blueberry banana bread is healthy, delicious breakfast option the whole family will love
Momaha

Blueberry banana bread is healthy, delicious breakfast option the whole family will love

  • Kiley Cruse World-Herald Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

This recipe is easily customized. For fun, experiment with lemon zest, orange zest or sliced almonds to find your new favorite.

Sheet pan pancakes can feed whole family at breakfast time
Omaha Dines

Sheet pan pancakes can feed whole family at breakfast time

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

These super fluffy buttermilk pancakes bake up quickly and they are easy to personalize to everyone's individual tastes.

'Cookies, Candies & Bars' cookbook now on sale at OWHstore.com
Omaha Dines

'Cookies, Candies & Bars' cookbook now on sale at OWHstore.com

  • Updated
  • 0

“Cookies, Candies & Bars,” the Omaha World-Herald's popular dessert cookbook is now available for just $5 at www.owhstore.com.

kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Can parenting be data driven? Experts say, 'it depends'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert