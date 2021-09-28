Free coffee? It's a thing at some Omaha area shops on National Coffee Day

Check out the creative twists on coffee flights from Zen Coffee Co.
Wednesday is for the beans. Literally.
Wednesday is National Coffee Day.
It’s National Coffee Day and some Omaha-area shops are offering specials:
» If you have the Scooters app on your phone, you can get a free cup of coffee all day Wednesday at all Omaha locations. And if you don’t have the app, you can download it from the App Store or at Google Play. Get more info at
scooters.com.
» If you take a clean reusable cup to Starbucks, you’ll get a free Pike Place brew. Find the largest cup you can, because the offer is good for up to 20 ounces. There’s a limit of one per customer. Find the nearest outlet at
starbucks.com/store-locator.
» If you join the Krispy Kreme Sweet Rewards program, you'll get more than free coffee on Wednesday. You'll also get a free doughnut, and you can choose the variety. Sign up at
krispykreme.com. — If you know about a shop with a National Coffee Day special, email elizabeth.freeman@owh.com
