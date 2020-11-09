Gather 'round: Tried-and-true lasagna gets a fresh twist baked in a Bundt pan.

3. Preheat oven to 375 F.

4. In a medium-sized bowl, combine ricotta, parmesan cheese, eggs and chopped basil. Set aside.

5. In a large frying pan, add the olive oil, onion and garlic, and cook until ingredients begin to brown, stirring occasionally, 3-4 minutes.

6. Add a third of the onion to the bowl of ground beef. Add 1 cup of spaghetti sauce and stir to combine.

7. Add the spinach to the remaining onion in the pan and sauté until warmed through. Add spinach mixture to the bowl of ricotta and stir to combine.

8. Slice six of the lasagna noodles in half for layering between the meat and the cheese mixture.

9. Lay 12 noodles into the bottom of a non-stick Bundt pan, fanning them in an overlapping pattern and taking the ends up the middle and over the sides of the pan.

10. Sprinkle half of the mozzarella over the noodles in the bottom of the pan. This will help bind the noodles when cooked. Spread half of the ricotta mixture evenly in a ring around the mozzarella, then layer with half of the cut noodles. Spread all of the meat sauce mixture over the noodles in an even ring, then layer with the remaining cut noodles and ricotta mixture.