Gather 'round: Tried-and-true lasagna gets a fresh twist baked in a Bundt pan.

The ultimate comfort food takes an unexpected turn in a Bundt pan. This version calls for spinach mixed with the ricotta cheese.
Bundt pan spinach lasagna
What you need
18 lasagna noodles, cooked
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 onion, diced
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup frozen spinach, drained
½ pound lean ground beef
24-ounce jar spaghetti sauce, divided
15 ounces ricotta cheese
⅔ cup grated parmesan cheese
½ cup fresh basil, chopped
2 eggs
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
What you do
1. Boil the lasagna noodles in a large pot of salted water until al dente, or 2 minutes shy of the package directions. Drain and lay the cooked noodles on a lightly oiled baking sheet.
2. In a frying pan, brown the ground beef. Drain the grease, transfer the meat to a small bowl and set aside.
3. Preheat oven to 375 F.
4. In a medium-sized bowl, combine ricotta, parmesan cheese, eggs and chopped basil. Set aside.
5. In a large frying pan, add the olive oil, onion and garlic, and cook until ingredients begin to brown, stirring occasionally, 3-4 minutes.
6. Add a third of the onion to the bowl of ground beef. Add 1 cup of spaghetti sauce and stir to combine.
7. Add the spinach to the remaining onion in the pan and sauté until warmed through. Add spinach mixture to the bowl of ricotta and stir to combine.
8. Slice six of the lasagna noodles in half for layering between the meat and the cheese mixture.
9. Lay 12 noodles into the bottom of a non-stick Bundt pan, fanning them in an overlapping pattern and taking the ends up the middle and over the sides of the pan.
10. Sprinkle half of the mozzarella over the noodles in the bottom of the pan. This will help bind the noodles when cooked. Spread half of the ricotta mixture evenly in a ring around the mozzarella, then layer with half of the cut noodles. Spread all of the meat sauce mixture over the noodles in an even ring, then layer with the remaining cut noodles and ricotta mixture.
11. Fold the long edges of the lasagna noodles back toward the center of the pan, creating another overlapping pattern. Sprinkle the rest of the mozzarella evenly on top.
12. Bake for about 45 minutes, or until the cheese is a deep golden brown. Check the lasagna after 30 minutes. If the cheese is browning too much, cover lightly with foil for the remainder of the baking time.
13. Cool for 45-60 minutes, then carefully invert the ring onto a cutting board. Place a small bowl of marinara sauce in the center of the ring for topping, and serve.
Note: If someone in your household has an aversion to spinach, simply skip that ingredient. The recipe won’t be compromised.
