Give these simple, sun-dried tomato recipes a try

7. Season with sea salt and pepper to taste.

Adapted from mariasmixingbowl.com

Sun-dried Tomato, Spinach and Cheese Stuffed Chicken

Serves 3

3 chicken breasts

½ cup Kraft Sun-Dried Tomato Vinaigrette (see note)

½ cup sun-dried tomatoes

1 cup roughly chopped spinach

½ cup feta cheese

¾ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1. With a large sharp knife, carefully cut a pocket in the chicken breasts. Don’t cut all the way through.

2. Brush Sun-Dried Tomato Vinaigrette over entire chicken breast, including inside the pocket you cut. If you have time, optional to marinate the chicken in the vinaigrette for up to 4 hours.

3. Open the chicken breasts up and layer in the spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and feta cheese. Squish in as much of the filling as you can.