Give these simple, sun-dried tomato recipes a try
Check out this tasty dish centered around sun-dried tomatoes.

 

Sun-Dried Tomato Dip

Makes 1½ cups

½ cup sun-dried tomatoes homemade or dry-packed

8 ounces low-fat cream cheese, room temperature

½ cup sour cream

¼ cup chili-garlic sauce

½ teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

½ red bell pepper, diced

4 tablespoons chopped green onions

1. Place sun-dried tomatoes in a small bowl, and cover with 1 cup of boiling water. Let sit for 10 minutes. Chop tomatoes into ¼- to ½-inch pieces.

2. In the bowl of a food processor, place softened cream cheese and pulse to make it creamy. Add sour cream, chili-garlic sauce and spices. Pulse to combine.

3. Once everything is well mixed, add sun-dried tomatoes, red pepper and green onions, and pulse once or twice to mix in the veggies.

4. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

5. Serve with crackers, vegetables, pita chips or tortilla chips. It would also work great as a flavorful spread for sandwiches or hamburgers.

Source: lifecurrentsblog.com

* * *

A little garlic and sun-dried tomatoes can really give your green beans a kick.

Green Beans With Garlic and Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Serves 4-6

1 pound green beans, trimmed

2 teaspoon olive oil

2 garlic cloves finely chopped

½ teaspoon soy sauce

1½ tablespoons sun-dried tomatoes

1 cup water

Sea salt and pepper, to taste

1. If tomatoes are dry-packed, soak in hot water for 20 minutes, then dice. If oil-packed, pat dry and dice.

2. Heat oil in a large skillet. Add garlic, soy sauce and tomatoes.

3. Cook on low heat until very fragrant, about 2 minutes.

4. Add beans and coat with garlic mixture.

5. Add water and bring to boil.

6. Cook covered for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Then uncover and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until water evaporates and beans are glazed with garlic mixture.

7. Season with sea salt and pepper to taste.

Adapted from mariasmixingbowl.com

* * *

Sun-dried Tomato, Spinach and Cheese Stuffed Chicken

Serves 3

3 chicken breasts

½ cup Kraft Sun-Dried Tomato Vinaigrette (see note)

½ cup sun-dried tomatoes

1 cup roughly chopped spinach

½ cup feta cheese

¾ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1. With a large sharp knife, carefully cut a pocket in the chicken breasts. Don’t cut all the way through.

2. Brush Sun-Dried Tomato Vinaigrette over entire chicken breast, including inside the pocket you cut. If you have time, optional to marinate the chicken in the vinaigrette for up to 4 hours.

3. Open the chicken breasts up and layer in the spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and feta cheese. Squish in as much of the filling as you can.

4. Heat a pan over medium-high heat and sear the meat on both sides. You can lower the heat and continue cooking the meat on the stove until it’s done or, if using an oven-safe skillet, put the pan in the oven at 375 F. Cook chicken until the center reaches 165 F on a thermometer, about 20 minutes.

5. Let rest for 5 minutes before serving.

NOTE: Salt and pepper and olive oil would also work fine

Adapted from www.yammiesnoshery.com

kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375

