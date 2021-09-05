Give these simple, sun-dried tomato recipes a try

Sun-Dried Tomato Dip
Makes 1½ cups
½ cup sun-dried tomatoes homemade or dry-packed
8 ounces low-fat cream cheese, room temperature
½ cup sour cream
¼ cup chili-garlic sauce
½ teaspoon chili powder
¼ teaspoon ground cumin
½ red bell pepper, diced
4 tablespoons chopped green onions
1. Place sun-dried tomatoes in a small bowl, and cover with 1 cup of boiling water. Let sit for 10 minutes. Chop tomatoes into ¼- to ½-inch pieces.
2. In the bowl of a food processor, place softened cream cheese and pulse to make it creamy. Add sour cream, chili-garlic sauce and spices. Pulse to combine.
3. Once everything is well mixed, add sun-dried tomatoes, red pepper and green onions, and pulse once or twice to mix in the veggies.
4. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
5. Serve with crackers, vegetables, pita chips or tortilla chips. It would also work great as a flavorful spread for sandwiches or hamburgers.
Source: lifecurrentsblog.com
* * *
Green Beans With Garlic and Sun-Dried Tomatoes
Serves 4-6
1 pound green beans, trimmed
2 teaspoon olive oil
2 garlic cloves finely chopped
½ teaspoon soy sauce
1½ tablespoons sun-dried tomatoes
1 cup water
Sea salt and pepper, to taste
1. If tomatoes are dry-packed, soak in hot water for 20 minutes, then dice. If oil-packed, pat dry and dice.
2. Heat oil in a large skillet. Add garlic, soy sauce and tomatoes.
3. Cook on low heat until very fragrant, about 2 minutes.
4. Add beans and coat with garlic mixture.
5. Add water and bring to boil.
6. Cook covered for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Then uncover and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until water evaporates and beans are glazed with garlic mixture.
7. Season with sea salt and pepper to taste.
Adapted from mariasmixingbowl.com
* * *
Sun-dried Tomato, Spinach and Cheese Stuffed Chicken
Serves 3
3 chicken breasts
½ cup Kraft Sun-Dried Tomato Vinaigrette (see note)
½ cup sun-dried tomatoes
1 cup roughly chopped spinach
½ cup feta cheese
¾ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1. With a large sharp knife, carefully cut a pocket in the chicken breasts. Don’t cut all the way through.
2. Brush Sun-Dried Tomato Vinaigrette over entire chicken breast, including inside the pocket you cut. If you have time, optional to marinate the chicken in the vinaigrette for up to 4 hours.
3. Open the chicken breasts up and layer in the spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and feta cheese. Squish in as much of the filling as you can.
4. Heat a pan over medium-high heat and sear the meat on both sides. You can lower the heat and continue cooking the meat on the stove until it’s done or, if using an oven-safe skillet, put the pan in the oven at 375 F. Cook chicken until the center reaches 165 F on a thermometer, about 20 minutes.
5. Let rest for 5 minutes before serving.
NOTE: Salt and pepper and olive oil would also work fine
Adapted from www.yammiesnoshery.com
3 TikTok zucchini recipes you should make before the end of summer
1. Zucchini Toast
This zucchini toast recipe from @justine_snacks is perfect for a summer appetizer at a backyard party. All you need is quality bread, zucchini, nice olive oil, salt and pepper, feta, crushed almonds, and lemon juice.
@justine_snacks
zucchini is for lovers 🥰♬ original sound - Justine E.
2. Low Carb Zucchini Lasagna Rolls
Zucchini noodles can be a refreshing alternative to heavy pasta, but they aren’t really fooling anyone. This zucchini lasagna recipe from @themodernnonna avoids that depravation feeling by letting the flavor of the zucchini shine. You won’t miss the noodles at all.
3. Cheesy Garlic Zucchini Bites
These addictive cheesy garlic zucchini bites will go fast at any dinner party you throw. Serve them up with ranch for dipping like @morganeisenberg, or just eat them plain since they’re super flavorful either way.
@morganeisenberg
These have no right being this good. Recipe link in my bio. ##fyp ##zucchini ##baked♬ original sound - Morgan Eisenberg
