How-to make your own hot cocoa bombs

6. Melt the edges. Microwave a microwave-safe plate for a minute, just so it’s hot enough to melt the chocolate. Pick up the empty half-shell of the chocolate bomb and place it on the warm plate for a couple of seconds, just until it begins to melt.

7. Fill. Add 1 tablespoon hot cocoa powder and mini marshmallows (plus any other add-ins; our favorite is crushed candy cane) to one half-sphere. Pick up another half, melt the edge on the warm plate and then push the two sides together to seal. Use your finger to smooth any excess chocolate along the seal edge.

8. Make hot chocolate. Our chocolate bombs were 2.5 inches in diameter and worked perfectly in about 12-14 ounces of steaming milk in a large mug. Start by placing a bomb in the bottom of the mug, then pour the hot milk over the top. The heat will cause the bomb to open and the marshmallows to escape!

9. Variation for coffee lovers. One variation is to add crushed candy cane and skip the marshmallows. Then add hot coffee for a peppermint mocha!

Tempering chocolate