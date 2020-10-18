Husker parents still hope to tailgate but on a smaller scale

That’s just what the Hannahs were hoping for when they bought the property. Although the house is small, the big backyard easily accommodates a crowd. It’s also just a seven-minute walk to the stadium.

They didn’t know anyone when they started hosting tailgates last year. They provided the main course, and other parents volunteered to bring side dishes and drinks.

“We would have different themes,” Traci Hannah said. “We did a shrimp boil last year for one game. And chili. I fell in love with Runza and Raising Cane’s chicken. I had them cater.”

TVs everywhere let guests keep track of football games across the country.

This fall, only lights grace the yard. No texts have been flying back and forth between parents volunteering to bring this dish or drink to the party.

“We are hoping to still do it this year,” Snodgrass said. “It’s a pretty safe place; we’re able to distance as much as we need to.”

Both the Hannahs and Snodgrasses were awaiting word from Nebraska on protocols for the season. As of right now, they should be able to watch games in person, NU coach Scott Frost said at his press conference last week.