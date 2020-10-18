Husker parents still hope to tailgate but on a smaller scale

Boxed lunches may replace shrimp boils. An anyone-is-welcome guest list likely will shrink.
Changes lie ahead for what has been party central on game day for some football parents at Nebraska.
At this point, due to rising coronavirus numbers, they aren’t even 100% certain they’ll be allowed inside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln to watch their sons play.
“We really don’t know what will be going on this year,” said Traci Hannah, whose son Jackson is an inside linebacker for the Huskers.
Traci and her husband, Steve, who live in a suburb of Nashville, Tennessee, bought a small house in the bottoms area of Lincoln to hold tailgate parties for the parents in their son’s class. Jackson is a redshirt freshman.
Last fall, parents came from near and far to mingle before games and sometimes afterward, too. Glen Snodgrass, head football coach at York (Nebraska) High School, said it’s been a neat place to gather. His son, Garrett, is also an inside linebacker and redshirt freshman.
Always good food, always good conversation and always games on TV, he said. Sometimes, players would visit after a game.
“It enabled a lot of parents to get to know each other,” Snodgrass said. “The kids are pretty close friends, and it enabled parents to be close friends, too.”
That’s just what the Hannahs were hoping for when they bought the property. Although the house is small, the big backyard easily accommodates a crowd. It’s also just a seven-minute walk to the stadium.
They didn’t know anyone when they started hosting tailgates last year. They provided the main course, and other parents volunteered to bring side dishes and drinks.
“We would have different themes,” Traci Hannah said. “We did a shrimp boil last year for one game. And chili. I fell in love with Runza and Raising Cane’s chicken. I had them cater.”
TVs everywhere let guests keep track of football games across the country.
This fall, only lights grace the yard. No texts have been flying back and forth between parents volunteering to bring this dish or drink to the party.
“We are hoping to still do it this year,” Snodgrass said. “It’s a pretty safe place; we’re able to distance as much as we need to.”
Both the Hannahs and Snodgrasses were awaiting word from Nebraska on protocols for the season. As of right now, they should be able to watch games in person, NU coach Scott Frost said at his press conference last week.
“My understanding, and last I heard, is friends and family are going to be able to attend,” the coach said. “They are going to be awfully lonely in our giant stadium if they are the only ones in there.”
Both families plan to travel to Ohio State for the season opener, even if they don’t know for sure if they’ll be cheering from inside or outside the stadium.
The Hannahs have friends in the area whom they hope will steer them to the right place to watch from in Columbus if they can’t attend the game.
“If our son did travel, we just want to see his face coming off the bus,” Traci Hannah said. “Make sure he knows we’re there.”
On Oct. 31, the Huskers are scheduled to open at home against Wisconsin. If everything goes as planned, Traci Hannah might copy what they’ve done for younger daughter Haley’s soccer parents and provide boxed lunches for guests. A food truck is another possibility.
They’re thinking about asking parents to arrive at different times to avoid having too many people gathered at once.
It’s all about being creative.
“It’s a scary time,” Traci Hannah said. “I would hate for somebody to bring (the virus) back home to a grandparent. That’s the only thing. I know we will be up there. We’ll be up there for as many games as we can.”
That’s the bottom line, she said. The Huskers will be playing football when once having a Big Ten season appeared bleak.
"It's probably the weirdest time ever," she said. "It teaches us all to be as safe as we can and roll with it. If we get to have a tailgate and fellowship as proud Nebraska fans and parents, it's just icing on the cake."
