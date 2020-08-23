 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jalapeño pepper jelly: The perfect mix of sweet and heat
0 comments

Jalapeño pepper jelly: The perfect mix of sweet and heat

Only $5 for 5 months
20200822_liv_jalapenojelly(2)
KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD

The first time I was given a jar of jalapeño pepper jelly, I was skeptical. Jelly is supposed to be sweet — and jalapeños are not.

Trust me, the condiment is a wonderful blend of sweet and heat. It’s often served with cream cheese on crackers, but it can also be used to glaze steak, fish or pork. If you’re adventurous, try it over ice cream or on a PB&J sandwich.

Jalapeño pepper jelly actually is a jam, made with jalapeño peppers, green and red bell peppers, vinegar, lots of sugar (to balance the heat) and pectin.

The beauty of making your own is that you control the heat. A single batch calls for 10 jalapeños. I removed the seeds and veins (where the heat is) from half of the batch, and the heat was perfect. I’d equate it to medium salsa. To adjust the heat, simply leave or remove more of the seeds.

Remember to wear gloves and not touch your eyes when seeding and chopping jalapeños. The capsaicin in the peppers can cause a painful burning sensation.

Peppers can vary widely in their liquid content. Too much liquid can keep your jelly from setting properly. To avoid this, I recommend putting the peppers in a mesh strainer after processing in the food processor. I was shocked that more than a cup of liquid drained out.

I’m a fairly new canner. I bought a kit about this time last year to try my hand at canning salsa. I was nervous, but quickly realized the step-by-step directions are easy to follow.

20200822_liv_jalapenojelly

Jalapeño Pepper Jelly is served over cream cheese on crackers. 

HOW TO CAN JELLY

1. The first step is to sterilize your equipment. Wash jars and lids in hot soapy water (or run them through the dishwasher).

2. Keep the jars and lids hot and sterile by placing them on a rack in a pot of boiling water. When the jam is done cooking, remove the jars, drain off the water and place on a towel.

3. Ladle jam into the jars using a wide-mouth funnel. Be sure to leave ¼-inch space from the top of the jar for expansion.

4. After filling the jars, wipe the rims with a damp paper towel. Using just your thumb and index finger, screw on the lid. This will ensure that the lid is secure but not too tight.

5. Return the jars to the rack and bring water to a boil for 10 minutes. (Add 1 minute for each 1,000 feet of elevation above 1,000 feet; Omaha is at 1,089 feet. Remove pot from heat and place jars on towel, about 1 inch apart. After a few minutes, you should start to hear the cans seal with a pop. Leave the jars untouched on the counter for 12-24 hours.

CHECK THE SEAL

1. Check the seal by touching the middle of the lid. If the lid springs up, you do not have a good seal.

2. To confirm a proper seal, remove the ring of the lid and lift the can off the counter 1-2 inches while holding the edges of the lid. If the lid stays attached, then you have a good seal and the jelly can be stored for up to 12 months in the pantry.

Jalapeño Pepper Jelly

Makes 7-8 half-pint jars

Prep time, 20 minutes; cook time, 25 minutes; total time, 45 minutes

1 large red bell pepper

1 large green bell pepper

10 jalapeños, seeds removed from half

1½ cups white vinegar

½ teaspoon salt

6 cups sugar

3-ounce pouch liquid fruit pectin (like Certo)

1. Finely chop the bell peppers and jalapeños in a food processor or blender.

2. To minimize the potential that the jelly will not begin setting up, drain excess liquid from the peppers by putting them in a fine mesh strainer over a bowl for a few minutes.

3. Add the peppers to a large pot. Note: The jelly will foam when it first comes to a boil, so use a pot that holds at least 5-6 quarts for a single batch.

4. Stir in the vinegar, salt and sugar. Bring the mixture to a boil for 10 minutes, stirring often.

5. Add the liquid pectin and boil for 1 minute.

6. Remove the pot from the heat. Pour the jelly into clean, warm canning jars, leaving ¼-inch headroom. Wipe the rim of each jar with a damp paper towel, place lid and ring and process in a water bath canner for 10 minutes (you may need to add time if you live above sea level).

7. Once removed from the water bath canner, let the jelly rest for 12-24 hours to fully set up.

Source: melskitchencafe.com

20 fun crafts your family can make together

kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374

0 comments

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Homemade bread: It's the staff of life
Food

Homemade bread: It's the staff of life

And just like that, we became a nation of bakers. One day we were saying "Do you think this coronavirus thing is going to be bad?" and the next we were all at home in our flour-covered aprons baking loaves upon loaves of bread and wondering why we couldn't find yeast at the stores. The bread-baking continues unabated, and so, to some extent, does the yeast shortage. Flour, fortunately, is more ...

Pair pickled peaches, pork chops
Food

Pair pickled peaches, pork chops

Peaches have started to make their summer arrival, and who can blame you if you turn them into some sort of sweet dessert like a pie or cobbler? Yet the fruit also lends itself to a variety of tangy preparations, including pickles. (Yes, pickles!) Soaked in a piquant brine of vinegar, sugar and spices, peaches go from sweet and juicy to an addictive marriage of sour and spicy. Spoon them onto ...

Stone fruit makes the cake
Food

Stone fruit makes the cake

While summer in the "before times" may have meant swimsuits and beach days to most people, to me it only ever meant it was time to eat all the stone fruit NOW! As anyone who counts fruit as their true love can attest, now is the season of lustful infatuation. Berries are great, but have you ever bitten into a peak-season peach and had its juice run down your arm? I buy the callipygous beauties ...

Watch Now: Related Video

3 Unexpected Twists That'll Rock Your Guac

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert