Kitchen 101: Are you using the right butter? Check out the various types and how to use them

There is a reason people ask to “please pass the butter.”

The beloved ingredient is touted widely by famous chefs, is the medium used to make livestock sculptures at the Iowa State Fair (The Butter Cow), and is a figure of speech when praising a certain product (i.e. “It’s like butter.”)

What is so special about it?

Grocery store shelves are teeming with varieties of butter, each with its own distinct use. A recent trip to the store turned up nearly a dozen different types on the shelves.

With so many options, what is the best kind to buy? The answer is not so simple. It depends on what you are planning to use the butter for.

Here are 12 varieties of butter every foodie should know about.

Sweet Cream Butter

Sweet cream butter is made from just that: sweet cream. Sweet cream butter is sold as salted or unsalted. Pay attention to which type of butter your recipe calls for, and if you’re not sure, it’s best to stick with unsalted butter.

Unsalted Butter