Kitchen 101: How the proper knives can make your meal prep a cut above the rest

Stamped vs. forged

Think of forged like old-world blacksmith. You start with a block of high carbon steel, that gets heated and shaped, then finely polished. Making a knife in this manner allows for a greater strength of alloy. The harder the metal, the slower it will dull. A forged knife will have a riveted handle with a higher-quality grip. You can see the blade all the way through the handle. It will feel heavier in your hand. The metal bolster will add balance and heft to the knife.

Stamped knives use a more industrial sheeted metal. The blade is stamped out — think cookie cutter — and then sharpened. A stamped knife tends to have a lower-quality plastic handle that can deteriorate over time, causing the handle to separate from the blade or break off if dropped.

Anatomy of a knife

The bolster is the place where the blade meets the handle of the knife. And the handle is really a misnomer because you shouldn't hold the knife at the handle. The proper way is to hold it at the bolster. The index finger tucks around, that's why it has a curve there, to give you a comfortable spot and tell you where to hold it. The handle is simply a counterbalance to all of the weight of the steel of the blade.