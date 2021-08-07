Kitchen 101: How the proper knives can make your meal prep a cut above the rest

Most chefs need only two or three knives for all jobs in the kitchen, and purchasing a quality knife makes all the difference.
Chase Grove, chef instructor-adjunct at Metropolitan Community College, recommends a four-piece kit for home kitchens: a chef knife, utility knife, paring knife and honing steel.
Grove shares insight into all things knives. Improving knife skills “can have the greatest ability to change people’s lives,” Grove said.
Knife primer
Chef knife
“The master of the knives in the kitchen is the chef knife,” Grove said. “It’s your total go-to. Absolutely step one ... no excuses.”
The standard blade of a chef knife is 8 to 10 inches long. The size of knife a consumer should purchase is not in proportion to their body size. “If you are a big, tall person, you could easily cover more ground. But if you are a smaller person, having a longer knife helps you cover more ground without reaching,” he said.
A chef knife should be used for anything that is cut on a cutting board, which means about 99% of kitchen tasks can be tackled with this one knife.
Paring knife
Most people will feel most comfortable and familiar going with a paring knife: 90% of home cooks use this knife for a majority of their cutting, even if they shouldn’t.
A paring knife is 3 to 4 inches long and should be used when you are cutting something in the air — when there is zero to minimal contact with a cutting board.
Utility knife
A utility knife comes in many shapes and sizes and is the perfect in-between knife. Some knives look a little more curved, some look like a mini chef knife.
Use a utility knife for things cut on a cutting board that you need to balance.
When deciding what knife to use, ask yourself “Where is the product landing as it gets worked on?”
If it’s something like a potato, it’s on the board when cutting so choose a chef knife.
If it’s something you would hold in your hand or prop up to keep balanced, such as a tomato, a utility knife should be your choice. A smaller knife helps maintain a little more focus on both the knife and the product.
If it’s something that will have no board contact — you will be working mostly airborne — that’s what a pairing knife is for. It’s smaller, easier to handle, very light, and allows you to whittle and work in your hands.
“Vast majority of cuts will fall to a chef knife because nearly all things we cut are on a cutting board,” Grove said.
Styles of knives:
European vs. Asian
European
Two well-respected brands are Wusthof, a German company founded in 1814, and Victorinox, a Swiss company founded in 1884 and more well-known for its legendary Swiss Army Knife.
Wusthof is a heavier product with a denser, firmer steel that will not lose it’s edge easily. “You can beat them up and they will keep their sharpness very well,” Grove said.
Victorinox is a little lighter and slightly less expensive, but is still very widely used among professionals.
Asian
This is an expanding market. Shun, Miyabi and Masahiro are brands recommended by Grove.
Asian brand knives are less dense, which means they can get dinged and bent or beat up quicker. You have to take care of them with a little more finesse than an European-style. Don’t throw them in your sink. Don’t put them in the dishwasher. Don’t use them on ridiculously hard frozen foods. But if you give them love, they will keep their edge nicely.
“The beauty of Asian blades, and why I do use nice ones professionally, is that when you do ding them up, because they are soft it’s easy to get them back to how they should be,” Grove said.
Stamped vs. forged
Think of forged like old-world blacksmith. You start with a block of high carbon steel, that gets heated and shaped, then finely polished. Making a knife in this manner allows for a greater strength of alloy. The harder the metal, the slower it will dull. A forged knife will have a riveted handle with a higher-quality grip. You can see the blade all the way through the handle. It will feel heavier in your hand. The metal bolster will add balance and heft to the knife.
Stamped knives use a more industrial sheeted metal. The blade is stamped out — think cookie cutter — and then sharpened. A stamped knife tends to have a lower-quality plastic handle that can deteriorate over time, causing the handle to separate from the blade or break off if dropped.
Anatomy of a knife
The bolster is the place where the blade meets the handle of the knife. And the handle is really a misnomer because you shouldn’t hold the knife at the handle. The proper way is to hold it at the bolster. The index finger tucks around, that’s why it has a curve there, to give you a comfortable spot and tell you where to hold it. The handle is simply a counterbalance to all of the weight of the steel of the blade.(tncms-asset)4820e846-f620-11eb-ae65-4bf2e63d46dc[7](/tncms-asset)
Holding your knife at the bolster is a big tip toward getting comfort and control. “It’s going to feel pretty awkward for people who are undoing muscle memory, but supercritical,” Grove said.
Care of knives
To perform at it’s best, every knife needs a little care.
Cleaning: Always wash by hand with soap and water, and dry thoroughly. No dishwasher — the high heat, harsh soaps and general banging around that happens are all bad for your knife.
Storage: Store in a knife drawer block. Higher-end knives are not recommended to be stored with magnets due to polarization over time and increased risk of dropping.
Cutting Board: Using a quality cutting board will keep your knife sharper longer. Wood boards are best, followed by rubber. Marble and glass cutting boards are too hard for knives and can damage the blade’s edge.
Honing: A knife should be honed each time it’s used. “To use this is your best friend in maintaining a quality knife, no matter the type,” Grove said.
Honing is different that sharpening. The blade is a wedge and as a knife is used it can dinged up. That smooth edge turns into a frayed bumped edge — some are very microscopic. This can make a sharp blade feel dull. To fix this you need the last piece of your knife kit — a honing steel. When you run a knife along a honing steel, the swiping down takes all the dents on one side of the blade and pushes them closer to center. As you go back and forth on the honing steel, imagine all those little dents and dings getting pushed back into place to make a true blade.
For a beginner, the recommendation is to hold the honing steel in front of them, stabilizing the tip of the steel on a cutting board so you have two points of contact. Run knife down the steel and draw toward you from the heel of the blade to the tip.
Honing a knife can produce microscopic metal shavings so never hone over your workspace and wipe off your knife after honing, before use.
kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375