Kitchen 101: What you need to know about meat safety, from shopping to cooking

Food safety is rarely part of dinnertime conversation.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that each year, at least a million people get sick — some seriously — from improper cooking, handling or storage of meat and poultry.
Here’s how to safely get meat from the store to your kitchen table.
Shopping
There are a number of things to look for at the store to ensure that you are purchasing a quality product.
“When choosing meat, the first thing I do is look at the best by date,” said Michael Combs, a certified executive chef at Metropolitan Community College. “The best by date is the date the product should make it to your home. It will be fresh to use three to five days after that.”
If you are purchasing beef, check to see if there is a USDA grade.
Prime grade beef has abundant marbling and is generally sold in restaurants. Prime grade roasts and steaks are excellent for grilling, roasting or broiling.
Choice grade beef is high quality but with less marbling than Prime. Roasts and steaks from the loin and rib will be tender and flavorful and are excellent for dry-heat cooking such as grilling, roasting or broiling. Less tender Prime cuts can also be cooked with dry heat but will be most tender if braised or simmered with a small amount of liquid in a tightly covered pan.
Select grade beef will still be fairly tender, but it has less marbling than Prime and Choice, so the beef may lack some of their flavor and juiciness. Use dry heat only with tender cuts. Other Select cuts should be marinated or braised for maximum flavor and tenderness.
Standard and Commercial grades of beef are normally ungraded and are sold as store-brand meat.
“And believe it or not, there’s an ingredients list to look for,” Combs said.
Look for labels that only list the type of meat. Sometimes saline solution will be pumped into the meat to keep it tender and moist, but that is usually done with lower-quality meats. And at some stores, the ingredients list will say beef flavoring or something along those lines. This just means that the protein has been pumped with flavored saline.
Make sure that the meat is tightly wrapped and bagged separately from other groceries when you check out.
Safe storage
You can safely keep fresh meat in your refrigerator for three to five days. Make sure to place it in the meat drawer or the coldest section of your refrigerator.
If you decide you aren’t going to eat it within that time, then freeze it. Once frozen, it can be kept for four to 12 months if packaged correctly.
“Make sure it’s airtight. If you get steak on a Styrofoam plate, I wouldn’t put that in the freezer,” Combs said. “Vacuum-seal would be your best bet. Or just wrap it really well. Freezer paper works well, too.”
Thaw food safely
The best way to thaw frozen meat is in the refrigerator, and you’ll need to plan accordingly. Ground beef, stew meat and steaks may thaw within a day. Bone-in parts and whole roasts may take two days or longer.
“You’ve got to be a planner,” Combs said. “It isn’t the quickest by any means, but it is the best to still have good, quality meat.”
When you put meat in the refrigerator to thaw, make sure that it’s on a plate or in a container that can catch any liquid that might leak.
And if you forgot to take meat from the freezer to the fridge the night before, all is not lost. There are two safe ways to thaw meat more quickly: using cold water or the microwave.
“If you have to have it right away, cold running water is the next best thing,” Combs said. “Some people will put it in cold water and turn it off. That isn’t what you should do. It’s got to be constantly running — even just a small trickle is OK.”
The thaw setting on a microwave works, but it should be the last option. Especially if you went to the trouble to buy quality meat.
“For me, it would be depending on the meat. If I’m going to be cooking a roast, or something I’m going to cook for a long time, it’s really tough. I would consider putting it in a microwave to thaw,” said Combs. “If you’re going to grill some really good steak, I wouldn’t.”
Ground beef can also be cooked from a frozen state.
Food preparation safety
Once you take the meat out of the refrigerator, don’t let it sit out for longer than an hour. Meat, from cutting to cooking, should sit at room temperature for no longer than one hour. Some recipes will call for the meat to be at room temperature before cooking. Combs said that can be done safely within the one-hour window.
“I do that with my steaks at home,” he said. “I’ll salt them and let them sit out for about 30 minutes before I cook them.”
There is one exception to this rule: Do not let seafood sit out this long. Seafood goes bad very quickly, Combs said. Seafood should also always be in a self-draining container. It should never sit in its own liquid.
When prepping a meal, make sure you cut vegetables and meat on different cutting boards or even at two different times to avoid cross-contamination.
It’s a myth that you shouldn’t cut meat on a wooden cutting board. Wood is a natural antibacterial, Combs said. But he added that you do need to take care of a wooden cutting board, cleaning it by hand with soap and hot water and leaving it to air dry. As needed, treat it with food-grade mineral oil, such as Boos oil. If cracks appear, then bacteria can get into those cracks and make it unsafe.
“Once (wooden cutting boards) get damaged is when you shouldn’t really use them for anything,” he said. “But if you take care of them really well, and you oil them and things like that, there shouldn’t be an issue.”
Cooking
If the recipe calls for a quick marinade, you can use that as part of your hour of sitting out. If it calls for something longer than 20 minutes, you should put it in the refrigerator.
When marinating, use just enough of the marinade to coat the protein. After that, save the rest to brush on during the cooking process.
It’s important to make sure that the meat is cooked to the proper internal temperature. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has guidelines for a minimum temperature for all types of protein. To ensure that your meat is properly cooked, invest in a meat thermometer. There are three types of thermometers: dial, digital instant-read and thermocouples.
Dial thermometers insert about 2 inches into the meat and take a minute or two to get an accurate reading. But many of these can be left in the meat while it’s cooking. These are the most affordable and work best for larger cuts of meat (roast, turkey, etc.)
Digital instant-read thermometers insert about ½ inch into the meat. They give a reading fairly quickly and are reasonably priced. You cannot leave these in during cooking.
Thermocouples can be expensive. They need to be inserted only about ¼ inch into the meat, and they offer the quickest response time of the three.
Kiley Cruse's Favorite Recipes of the Year
OWH kitchen writer Kiley Cruse looks back at her favorite recipes of 2021.
Readers who enjoy cooking enjoyed these variations on a classic cocktail for Mother's Day, bridal showers — or really any day.
April is National Soft Pretzel Month and this recipe helped give readers a tasty reason to celebrate.
"Beautiful." "Amazing." "How did you do that?" This pull-apart pie is a head-turner, for sure.
Readers looking for a way to dress up their holiday breakfast dishes found this recipe and method easy and a keeper for their recipe boxes.
With the combination of ready-made products and fresh fruit, in a matter of minutes readers could whip up a delicious treat for their Fourth o…
kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375