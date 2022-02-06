Kitchen 101: What you need to know about meat safety, from shopping to cooking

When prepping a meal, make sure you cut vegetables and meat on different cutting boards or even at two different times to avoid cross-contamination.

It’s a myth that you shouldn’t cut meat on a wooden cutting board. Wood is a natural antibacterial, Combs said. But he added that you do need to take care of a wooden cutting board, cleaning it by hand with soap and hot water and leaving it to air dry. As needed, treat it with food-grade mineral oil, such as Boos oil. If cracks appear, then bacteria can get into those cracks and make it unsafe.

“Once (wooden cutting boards) get damaged is when you shouldn’t really use them for anything,” he said. “But if you take care of them really well, and you oil them and things like that, there shouldn’t be an issue.”

Cooking

If the recipe calls for a quick marinade, you can use that as part of your hour of sitting out. If it calls for something longer than 20 minutes, you should put it in the refrigerator.

When marinating, use just enough of the marinade to coat the protein. After that, save the rest to brush on during the cooking process.