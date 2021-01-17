Lee Greenwood's signature bourbon will be made at La Vista distillery

Greenwood said he toured the Soldier Valley distillery and was impressed with the employees, the clean atmosphere and the product.

The company donates to several organizations for vets, including Omaha National Cemetery, and plans to give a portion of the profits from the Greenwood bourbon to such groups.

Founder Jeff Hadden served in the Army National Guard in the 1980s. He was an alcohol wholesaler after he left the military. He loved whiskey and became interested in making it himself. He started Soldier Valley in 2013 to turn his hobby into a business.

He recalls being moved by “God Bless the USA” when it debuted in 1984. He said he realized how meaningful the partnership with Greenwood would be when they were discussing it around the singer’s kitchen table.

“Here I am so many years later after hearing that song, and, knowing that song has always given me goosebumps, it was just like, ‘Oh, my gosh, it’s meant to be,’ ” Hadden recalled.

The signature bourbon will retail for $55 and will initially be sold on the Gulf Coast and at military bases around the country. It will be introduced elsewhere throughout 2021.