Magnificent mimosas: A tasty touch for bridal and wedding events
Magnificent mimosas: A tasty touch for bridal and wedding events

Patrick Kelsey, a periodontist, has created a book about his quest to make the top 50 craft cocktails in the United States.

Mimosas are perfect for a bridal shower, spa party or wedding brunch.

The drink looks pretty, is easy to sip and doesn’t require a degree in mixology.

Traditional mimosas combine equal parts of dry sparkling wine and orange juice.

For the best results, add the sparkling wine first, then top off the glass with the orange juice and let the cocktail mix together on its own. Stirring can cause the wine to go flat.

There are numerous adaptations. For each, the key is quality ingredients like fresh-squeezed orange juice and sparkling wine you would drink on its own.

071821-owh-liv-mimosa-p5

Tequila Sunrise Mimosa, raspberry sorbet mimosa and the classic mimosa.

Having an outdoor wedding? Mimosas are ideal for serving up on the lawn or the beach as guests arrive.

Accessorize your bar table with bowls of fresh berries to pop into their glasses. Another idea is to place a magnum of champagne and carafes of OJ at each reception table and let guests build their own mimosas.

All three of our recipes can be turned into mocktails.

Simply substitute nonalcoholic sparkling grape juice, sparkling soda or flavored sparkling water for the sparkling wine.

071821-owh-liv-mimosa-p2

Cheers to the classic mimosa.

Classic Mimosa

Serves 8

1 (750 ml) bottle chilled dry sparkling wine

3 cups (750 ml) chilled orange juice (freshly squeezed is best)

½ cup (120 ml) Grand Marnier, optional

1. Fill 8 champagne flutes half full with chilled sparkling wine.

2. Top with orange juice.

3. If you are using, add 1 tablespoon Grand Marnier to each glass.

071821-owh-liv-mimosa-p4

Tequila Sunrise Mimosa.

Tequila Sunrise Mimosa

This recipe is a fun, festive, boozy twist on the classic mimosa. For best results, use well-chilled ingredients.

Tequila

Sparkling wine

Orange juice

Grenadine

Fresh orange or maraschino cherry for garnish

1. Pour 1 ounce of tequila into a champagne flute.

2. Add sparkling wine until your flute is roughly half full.

3. Pour in orange juice until the flute is mostly full, leaving about ½ inch at the top of your flute.

4. Finish by adding a large splash of grenadine to each flute. Garnish with fruit, if desired.

071821-owh-liv-mimosa-p1

Raspberry Sorbet Mimosa

Sorbet Mimosas

While great for any brunch, this also is a perfect dessert cocktail. The drink is simple, gorgeous and fully customizable — simply choose any color or flavor.

Sorbet

Clementine vodka, optional

Sparkling wine

Fresh fruit for garnish, optional

1. Fill glass with 4-5 small scoops of sorbet. (We used a melon baller.)

2. Top with 1 tablespoon vodka, if using.

3. Top with sparkling wine and garnish with fresh fruit.

Note: For a creamier drink, substitute sherbet for the sorbet.

Adapted from thecookierookie.com

kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375

