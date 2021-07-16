Magnificent mimosas: A tasty touch for bridal and wedding events

Mimosas are perfect for a bridal shower, spa party or wedding brunch.

The drink looks pretty, is easy to sip and doesn’t require a degree in mixology.

Traditional mimosas combine equal parts of dry sparkling wine and orange juice.

For the best results, add the sparkling wine first, then top off the glass with the orange juice and let the cocktail mix together on its own. Stirring can cause the wine to go flat.

There are numerous adaptations. For each, the key is quality ingredients like fresh-squeezed orange juice and sparkling wine you would drink on its own.

Having an outdoor wedding? Mimosas are ideal for serving up on the lawn or the beach as guests arrive.

Accessorize your bar table with bowls of fresh berries to pop into their glasses. Another idea is to place a magnum of champagne and carafes of OJ at each reception table and let guests build their own mimosas.

All three of our recipes can be turned into mocktails.

Simply substitute nonalcoholic sparkling grape juice, sparkling soda or flavored sparkling water for the sparkling wine.

Classic Mimosa

Serves 8