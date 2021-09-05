Making your own sun-dried tomatoes takes time, but the tasty end result is worth it

Canning lids seem to be in short supply again this summer. I’ve been unable to find any in stores and when I thought I’d gotten lucky and found them online, my orders were canceled shortly after purchase. With the abundance of tomatoes growing in my garden, I was searching for alternate ways to preserve them.
I have frozen tomatoes in the past but for some reason, I’m quicker to reach for the canned variety because they are ready-to-use and don’t need to be thawed.
Another storage option that is extremely versatile is sun-dried tomatoes. While I didn’t actually dry them in the sun — most people in high humidity areas opt for a dehydrator or oven-drying methods — the final product packs a flavorful punch.
The process can take little as two hours to dry small cherry tomatoes up to eight hours or longer for large, juicy tomatoes.
“I don’t think you can mess it up,” said Nebraska Extension Office educator Cindy Brison. “Not drying them all the way will be your biggest problem.”
What are sun-dried tomatoes?
Sun-dried tomatoes are tomatoes that have lost about 90% of their weight through the drying process. While they lose most of their water, they retain an intense tomato flavor as the sugars remain. They are perfect for use in recipes where you want the tomato flavor to shine.
Dehydrator vs. oven
Both ways of drying tomatoes will have the same end results. The advantages of using a dehydrator are that it frees up your oven if you have other baking to do or you don’t have to turn on your oven on a hot summer day. Dehydrators are relatively inexpensive, but, if you are like me and don’t have room for one more kitchen gadget, you can achieve similar results by using a very low temperature in your oven.
What kind of tomatoes can you use?
Use whatever tomatoes you have in abundance. In general, fleshier varieties are recommended because they result in more plump dried tomatoes, but you can use any tomatoes you like, big or small. I tried everything from cherry tomatoes to Roma to beefsteak tomatoes. Smaller tomatoes will dry more quickly, larger tomatoes will take longer.
The key is to use uniformly-sized tomatoes in the same batch so that they dry at a similar rate. Keep in mind that some varieties, generally the rounder, flatter tomatoes, have more water content and will take a bit longer to dry. Taller oval tomatoes like Roma tomatoes generally have more meat and less water so they take less time to dry.
Are your tomatoes done?
Your tomatoes are done when they are very dry but still a bit flexible. When you squeeze them between your fingers they should not be the slightest bit moist or spongy. Check the tomatoes regularly toward the end of the drying period. If the tomatoes are dried too long, they can become tough. If they’re not dried long enough, they will mold quickly.
While there are recipes on the internet that tell how to pack the dried tomatoes in oil, similar to how you would purchase them in the store, there is a risk of botulism growth, said Brison.
Instead, Brison recommends putting the dried tomatoes in a zip-top bag and storing them in the refrigerator or freezer.
“That way you don’t have to worry,” she said.
Dried tomatoes can be stored in the freezer and maintain flavor and texture for about 18 months.
Dried tomatoes vs. tomato powder
Once dried, tomatoes can be used in two ways:
Tomatoes that are dry and brittle — that have no pliability — can be ground into a fine powder. Add the dried tomato slices to a food processor and blend until fine. Sift through a fine-mesh sieve. Blend any larger bits again.
Tomato powder can be used to flavor and thicken sauces, soups and stews. It’s also delicious added to ground beef for tacos, added to cream cheese to make a spread or added to homemade pizza or pasta dough.
You can whip up a quick tomato sauce by mixing the powder with water at a 1:1 ratio. Adjust the water to powder ratio to make tomato paste or a thinner sauce.
The dehydrated tomatoes are great for snacking. They can also be rehydrated and used in many recipes. Simply soak ½ cup tomatoes in 1 cup hot water or broth for about 10 minutes. Once they are soft, pat dry with a paper towel and they are ready to chop or slice for use in recipes.
Rehydrated tomatoes can be used to make a tomato vinaigrette salad dressing, added to deviled eggs or scrambled eggs, added to savory bread and biscuits, or make a sun-dried tomato pesto (recipe below) to use on pizza, pasta or sandwiches.
Storage
Store dried tomato slices in a zip-top bag, squeezing out as much air as possible, in a cool, dry place. Prolong the storage time by storing them in the freezer.
Tomato powder can be stored in an airtight container in a cool, dry place. If you store it in the refrigerator, it will prolong storage time.
Oven ‘Sun-Dried’ Tomatoes
3 pounds ripe tomatoes (quantity is just a guideline, use more or less as desired)
Sea salt
1. Preheat the oven to 180 F. If using a dehydrator set the temperature between 140 F and 160 F.
2. Either wash and core the tomatoes and cut in half if medium-sized and quarter if large. Or, put tomatoes into a pot of boiling water for 60 to 90 seconds. Once the tomato skins split open, transfer to a bowl of ice water to cool slightly. Peel skins and halve or quarter, depending on size.
3. Optional, remove seeds. Removing the seeds and excess liquid will allow tomatoes to dry faster.
4. On a rack or parchment-lined baking sheet (do not use foil, it can react), arrange the tomatoes cut side up and sprinkle very lightly with sea salt. Put in the oven and prop the door open slightly (I used a hot pad) to allow moisture to escape. This will allow for better air circulation and the tomatoes will dry faster this way.
5. Turn the tomatoes over about the halfway point so they can continue drying on the other side. For larger tomatoes, press down on them gently with a spatula to flatten a little and release some of the liquid.
6. The tomatoes are done when they are very dry but still slightly pliable. If you are making tomato powder, continue baking until crisp.
NOTES:
Drying the tomatoes will take several hours, how many will depend on the size and water content of your tomatoes. Keep the sizes uniform so they dry more or less at the same rate. Watch the tomatoes as they get close to being dry so they don’t burn.
Even if your tomatoes are of uniform size they will still dry at somewhat different rates so keep an eye on them and remove the ones that are done while leaving the others to continue drying.
Sun-dried Tomato Pesto
½ cup dried tomatoes
¾ cup water
¼ cup nuts (pine nuts, almonds or walnuts)
¼ cup green herbs such as basil, cilantro or parsley
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese, optional
Olive oil
1. Pulse all ingredients except olive oil in food processor 3 to 4 times.
2. With processor running, drizzle in olive oil until you reach the consistency you like (typically between 2 to 4 tablespoons).
3. Season with salt and pepper.
Which store-bought pasta sauce is the best?
Let's get to it, shall we?
I present the indisputable and 1,000% correct Pasta Sauce Power Rankings. The general rules are:
I got jarred sauce (no cans), bought standard marinara or the closest approximation I could find (no vodka sauces, no puttanesca, etc.) and tried to include no more than one jar per brand. There are a lot of sauces here and, just as when looking at a list of Chumbawamba members, it can become overwhelming and difficult to tell them apart. You won't really go wrong with, say, the top dozen or so sauces on this list.
I ranked these by taste and attractiveness of packaging — let's face it, when you're looking for a new pasta sauce, it's usually the simple/earnestly rustic (but not too rustic) label that gets your attention.
Cost is difficult to pin down and, given there's a wide variety of prices you might pay depending on the retailer, I didn't use it as a metric. That said, when something is a particularly good (or not so good) value, I note that in the ranking.
1. Rao's Marinara
This is a little complicated, so bear with me. In December, I tweeted out a photo of Victoria marinara sauce and declared it the best on the market. That was incorrect, and we regret the error. However.
Victoria does make the best sauce, but it's the premium White Linen brand, typically found at Costco, that's superior, not the standard marinara (which is still very good). So: Why not just put Victoria White Linen at the top of the ranking?
Because I can't find the stuff anywhere. I haven't seen it on shelves for six months or more. (The sauce can be bought on Amazon for a steep price.) While that might change in the future, it didn't make a lot of sense to me to put a sauce in the top slot that would be difficult to find.
And so, Rao's wins by default, the two sweetest words in the English language. Not that Rao's bows to anyone — it's a wonderful sauce. Simple, balanced, with strong tomato flavor and generous with the olive oil, it leaves a nice greasy slick on the spoon. The texture is saucy without being pasty and has the occasional big, satisfying tomato chunk. It's a bulletproof choice for any pasta ... at least until Victoria White Linen is widely available again.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 12
2. Mezzetta Marinara
Mezzetta, a California-based company that coined the slogan "Don't Forgetta Mezzetta," makes an excellent sauce, in addition to jarred olives and preserved veggies. This one has a bright, strong tomato flavor and is quite onion-forward (I like that but not everyone will). It has a smooth texture and slightly smoky flavor, and it avoids one of the most common pitfalls that afflict jarred marinaras — not being oily enough. This has plenty of that good olive oil flavor.
Very important tip when eating a jarred sauce: Don't forget to shake well. Sometimes the ingredients can really separate.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 25
3. The Silver Palate San Marzano Marinara
Silver Palate is a name you may know from Sheila Lukins and Julee Rosso's 1982 cookbook or their Upper West Side shop that preceded it. The user-friendly book, with charming illustrations by Lukins, could be found in almost every kitchen I remember growing up in suburban Chicago. "It was the 'it' cookbook," says my mom.
Anyway, this is a good jarred marinara. It hits your palate (ahem) simultaneously tangy and salty, and slightly peppery. The ingredient list interestingly includes carrots and pear concentrate, which give the sauce extra dimension and depth. Jars cost $7.99 on Silver Palate's website, but you can sometimes find a deal at a supermarket — as I type this, they're being advertised for $3.99 at Safeway.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 14
4. Victoria Marinara
Victoria ticks off the biggest and most important checkbox when judging marinara: Does it taste more or less how a simple homemade sauce tastes? This does, and then some. Victoria tastes of tomatoes and olive oil; it's not too sweet and has a fantastic texture — superior to that of Rao's, which I'd say is ever so slightly too thick.
A good sauce shouldn't just sit there like a big lump on the pasta. It should be loose enough to coat the noodles, and never pasty. As I stated above, Victoria's standard marinara is good, but not as good as its White Linen brand, which is rich and balanced and as close to perfect as a jarred sauce can get.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 9
5. Fody Low FODMAP Marinara
Here's the big surprise of the top tier. Fody specializes in low FODMAP (which stands for "fermentable oligo-, di-, monosaccharides and polyols" — there will be a quiz later) food items. Without getting too far into it, a low FODMAP diet can help people with IBS.
This sauce has no onions or garlic, which can irritate some digestive tracts. And you know what? It's pretty delicious. There's a good tomato flavor and enough unctuousness from the olive oil. Where garlic or onions might have added some depth, Fody makes up for it at least partly with carrot and celery. The result is a less traditional marinara — one that leans a little more into a mirepoix/Bolognese territory — but it's quite good nonetheless.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 27
6. DeLallo Pomodoro Fresco
DeLallo makes a very nice sauce — more unctuous than average and with a pronounced olive flavor that's quite noticeable. That's balanced out by the slightly sweet tomato flavor. This strikes me as a good sauce to doctor up with some meat or sausage.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 10
7. Michael's of Brooklyn
If we were judging based on appearance alone, this entry would win. It has a distinctive, wide-shouldered jar and simple gold cap. The label is small and understated, with "Michael's of Brooklyn" written in cursive. The minimal real estate devoted to the label allows shoppers to see the full glory of bright, intensely red sauce.
Big expectations, in other words. And while Michael's may not be the best, it's still a good sauce with bright tomato flavor, if a little on the sweet side. There's a strong garlicky profile, with big garlic slivers in the sauce, and good texture.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 1
8. Organico Bello Marinara
One of the better entries that's basil-forward. The basil comes across as sweet and floral, not bitter as can sometimes happen, and complements the light, bright tomato. With pasta, the herb flavor takes a backseat and fades like a tight haircut into the background.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 15
9. Bianco DiNapoli Organic Sauce
Genuine Northern California tomatoes go into this sauce created by Chris Bianco and Rob DiNapoli. Given Bianco's pedigree (and the attractive label art), I expected greatness.
I received very goodness. It's pungent and garlicky, with a natural off-the-vine sweetness that sings the tomatoes' praises. While I imagine this would work incredibly well with a nice, salty, melted pizza cheese on spaghetti, it was a bit too light and sweet.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 3
10. Whole Foods Premium Marinara
As with cooking a good piece of Wagyu beef, sometimes all you need to do is not mess it up. Whole Foods did a good job here — they didn't mess it up. This has good tomato flavor, is not too sweet and has a fairly loose texture. There are some seeds and skin here, which makes for an active eating experience. Fun fact: Jeff Bezos personally prepares and taste-tests every batch of Whole Foods marinara! (Editor's note: This is false.)
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 18
11. Kirkland Signature Organic Marinara
It's the Costco house brand. And while they may sell only the finest in jeans, dress shirts (one lasted me almost 15 years, true story!) and 72-pound wheels of Parmigiano Reggiano, the marinara doesn't quite live up to that majesty.
The sauce has a slight bitterness but good tomato flavor and a slightly mealy, uniform consistency. This is the best possible version of Ragu brand sauce, if that makes sense. While not the best, it's a great deal if you have a Costco membership — $9.49 for three big 32-oz. bottles. It appears that zero effort went into the label design.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 30
12. Mia's Kitchen Bistro Marinara
I don't love strong herbiness in my marinara, but if you do, this is a good option. Lots of onions and the herbs are noticeable but don't overpower. This sauce isn't too sweet and there's a nice, almost smoky, cooked-down tomato flavor.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 19
13. Francis Coppola Mammarella Pomodoro Basilico
I'm a little conflicted with this one. I like the flavor, which is tomato-rich and has a surprising, subtle cayenne kick, but the texture is pretty out there. I like a loose sauce. Coppola, who directed the "Godfather" movies as well as the one where a 10-year-old boy has aged to look like Robin Williams, has a sauce that veers into Slush Puppie territory.
It's slightly chunky and has juicy pieces of tomato, but the texture resembles that of some tomatoes thrown into a blender — not cooked down over a long period of time. I don't necessarily mind it — the flavor ultimately overcomes any issues with runniness. Just know that you're going to have a puddle of liquid at the bottom of the pasta bowl.
This was the most expensive of the jars I purchased — $10.99 at Gelson's.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 5
14. Yo Mama's Bellisima Basil
There's a good texture to this Yo Mama's sauce that's juicy and not pasty. The basil flavor is not too grassy, but it's detectable. There's a slightly sour aftertaste but it doesn't overpower. If you want a basil sauce, this could be a good option.
My favorite part of this sauce is the little note written on the label that says, "With Love, Yo Mama."
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 21
15. Gino Angelini Pomodorini
A good sauce, but a little sweet. What made this stand out, though, is the preponderance of tomato seeds and skins in the mix (due, I imagine, to the inclusion of cherry tomatoes).
Again, decent flavor, but I found it distracting to have to chew — and chew and chew — my sauce.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 13
16. Sugo di Pomodoro Marinara
Next to Michael's of Brooklyn, this was the label that most attracted my eye: the distinctive drawing of a long, red San Marzano tomato against a white label with a green border, like you'd see on a big 28-oz. can at the store. For that reason, I thought this sauce would be a winner. What can I say? I'm impressionable.
It's not bad. There's a nice tomato flavor, but this leans a bit sweet and is followed by a slightly sour finish. The texture is pastier than I'd like.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 2
17. Lucini Organic Tuscan Marinara
Not a bad sauce, and a nice texture, but Lucini tastes a bit raw, like it wasn't cooked long enough, and it could use a little salt. If you like eating tomatoes right out of the garden, this might be for you. There's also a fairly noticeable carrot flavor — not bad, necessarily.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 4
18. Stella Rosa Stella Marinara
Stella Rosa, of the wine fame, also makes a decent marinara. The Stella Marinara, according to the bottle, doesn't actually contain any wine (though, puzzlingly, the same product is listed on the Ralphs website as containing red wine).
It doesn't really need it. While there's nothing exceptional about this sauce, there's nothing wrong with it, either. There's the right amount of oiliness, but it's a bit too on the tart and tangy side.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 11
19. Trader Giotto's Traditional Marinara
This is a funny entry from Trader Joe's, a.k.a. the place we go to for frozen food and tiny cups of free coffee. This marinara wins a couple of points because of value — a jar, while small (18 oz., instead of the typical 24 or 25), costs only $1.39. And the taste is not bad, if a little herb-heavy. What's interesting is that while many jarred marinaras commit the sin of being too sweet, this one is nearly too salty.
This is also a very thin and runny sauce, bordering on soupy. As I've stated, I like a looser sauce, but this takes it a step or two over the line.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 17
20. Muir Glen Organic Italian Herb
Very good packaging on this — the label has a classy, Art Deco-ish feel. I'm not sure what involvement, if any, John Muir's family had in the development of this company, which started in 1991 and was acquired by General Mills in 2000, but the name holds weight, especially in California. I imagine John Muir walking among the sequoias, opening a jar of marinara, sticking a finger in and tasting it. He then strokes his beard and nods sagely.
The sauce isn't bad but that's about all I can say for it. There's a very sharp, floral note that lingers with this sauce that I think is thyme — it's distinctive but not what I look for in my favorite sauces.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 6
21. O Organics Marinara
O Organics is a Safeway brand and while this sauce certainly isn't anything to write home about, as Robert Frost might say, one could do worse. This has a medium saucy texture with nice chunks but the overall flavor profile is on the sweet side, with prominent onion and garlic powder leanings.
The graphic design on this bottle is one of the more unappealing things I've seen.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 29
22. Dave's Gourmet Organic Red Heirloom
This feels like a lost opportunity. Here we have a good sauce that's bright and flavorful, with nice, loose texture and good elegant variation between smooth and chunky. It's just too darned sweet.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 20
23. Ragu Old World Style Traditional
Surprise! This wasn't nearly as bad as I had remembered — the blessings of low expectations. I anticipated Ragu being too sweet and tasting strongly of tomato paste rather than actual tomatoes. It's still both of those things, just not to the degree I thought.
The too-smooth texture is still there but the sauce is just slightly sweet — not as bad as some other offenders. There's decent tomato flavor and some tanginess. The worst aspect is a finish redolent of wet newspaper. Still — could be worse!
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 22
24. Newman's Own Marinara
It takes a cool hand to be one of history's biggest movie stars and have your own food business. But Paul Newman wasn't just interested in the color of money. There's an absence of malice in his wading into pizza, dressings and sauces, and the funds raised for charity prove he's no hustler.
His sauce, though? This might sting a little but the verdict on the marinara is decidedly mixed. It's no towering inferno of flavor, to be sure, but Newman is nobody's fool — the sauce has a distinctive fennel flavor that some will like. At the end of a long hot summer, a jar of Newman's might be what's left in the cupboard and trying it could spark a new kind of love. But if you want to keep winning, pick a different sauce — there are other options that will leave you saying, "Somebody up there likes me."
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 16
25. Bertolli Traditional Marinara
This sauce is a little too sweet and has a long, citric finish, like orange juice that's been out a day too long. It hits even sweeter when eaten with pasta. The packaging, with a cute hourglass-shaped bottle, is attractive, however.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 7
26. Primal Kitchen Tomato Basil
Primal Kitchen, which sets consumers up to achieve "new heights of wellness and vitality through real-food eating," according to its website, specializes in that whole keto/paleo thing. I'm tempted to try it, if only because it will certainly make me healthy without needing to exercise.
Pasta seems a bit anathema to the whole concept of ketogenic eating, but that's not my issue here. It's that they make it with avocado oil, not olive oil, which gives it a flavor that's totally off: a little bitter and bordering on the soapy.
Is olive oil not ancient and primal enough, or something? Seems to me that it's existed at least as long as avocado oil, and it definitely tastes better with pasta.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 24
27. Barilla Marinara
Barilla is a huge player in U.S. pasta consumption as well as in Europe, where it's carved out nearly 17% of the market — more than twice any other single brand. It stands to reason that it would make sauce, as well.
Barilla should stick to pasta. This is a perfunctory attempt at marinara, at best. There's a slightly pasty texture and what tastes like powdered onion. Together with pasta, the sauce hits unpleasantly herby. The packaging on the marinara resembles that of the company's pasta boxes — distinctive but blocky and unappealing.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 26
28. Simple Truth Organic Marinara
Simple Truth is a Kroger brand and makes a better marinara than Kroger's fancy brand, Private Selection. I didn't include Private Selection, as they're both from Kroger, but here's a little bonus ranking: Private Selection marinara tastes like sugary tomato paste and is non buono.
Simple Truth starts off right with a good texture — varied and with occasional nice, big tomato chunks. That's where the goodness stops — the rest of it tastes like someone shoved a fistful of dried herbs into your gullet.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 28
29. Classico Tomato & Basil
Classico was the original fancy supermarket pasta sauce — the "nice" alternative to Ragu or Prego. The branding and design continue to evoke cracked frescoes, a young Al Pacino wandering the Sicilian countryside and stone bridges with a cute old man playing "O Sole Mio" on the organetto. You know, what we Americans think Italy is. Heinz acquired the brand in 2001.
It's worse than I remember. The texture is pasty and too smooth. The taste is herb-heavy to the point of being grassy, nearly bitter. I can't imagine any doctoring that could make this sauce better.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 8
30. Prego Traditional
Calling a product "You're welcome" — the approximate translation of the Italian word "Prego" — is an extreme act of confidence in whatever it is you're selling.
This falls short of that mark. It couldn't fall shorter. If it were more nakedly short, the SEC would have to get involved. It tastes like cloying tomato paste or a bad tomato soup. In fact, that's probably the best use for this: Water it down a little, and dip a grilled cheese sandwich into it. Even then, it won't be very good, but you don't want to let this anywhere near pasta.
If a jar of this sauce cost, say, a dollar, you could justify buying it. But there are enough decent sauces in the general price range of Prego (I paid $3.49 for the jar) that there's no good reason to allow this in your pantry.
Packaging Attractiveness Rating: 23
