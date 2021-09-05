Making your own sun-dried tomatoes takes time, but the tasty end result is worth it

Dehydrator vs. oven

Both ways of drying tomatoes will have the same end results. The advantages of using a dehydrator are that it frees up your oven if you have other baking to do or you don’t have to turn on your oven on a hot summer day. Dehydrators are relatively inexpensive, but, if you are like me and don’t have room for one more kitchen gadget, you can achieve similar results by using a very low temperature in your oven.

What kind of tomatoes can you use?

Use whatever tomatoes you have in abundance. In general, fleshier varieties are recommended because they result in more plump dried tomatoes, but you can use any tomatoes you like, big or small. I tried everything from cherry tomatoes to Roma to beefsteak tomatoes. Smaller tomatoes will dry more quickly, larger tomatoes will take longer.

The key is to use uniformly-sized tomatoes in the same batch so that they dry at a similar rate. Keep in mind that some varieties, generally the rounder, flatter tomatoes, have more water content and will take a bit longer to dry. Taller oval tomatoes like Roma tomatoes generally have more meat and less water so they take less time to dry.

Are your tomatoes done?