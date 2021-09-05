 Skip to main content
Making your own sun-dried tomatoes takes time, but the tasty end result is worth it
090521-owh-liv-driedtomatoes-p1.jpg

Sun-dried cherry tomatoes are easy to make in the oven or dehydrator.

 KILEY CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD

A little garlic and sun-dried tomatoes can really give your green beans a kick.

Canning lids seem to be in short supply again this summer. I’ve been unable to find any in stores and when I thought I’d gotten lucky and found them online, my orders were canceled shortly after purchase. With the abundance of tomatoes growing in my garden, I was searching for alternate ways to preserve them.

I have frozen tomatoes in the past but for some reason, I’m quicker to reach for the canned variety because they are ready-to-use and don’t need to be thawed.

Another storage option that is extremely versatile is sun-dried tomatoes. While I didn’t actually dry them in the sun — most people in high humidity areas opt for a dehydrator or oven-drying methods — the final product packs a flavorful punch.

The process can take little as two hours to dry small cherry tomatoes up to eight hours or longer for large, juicy tomatoes.

“I don’t think you can mess it up,” said Nebraska Extension Office educator Cindy Brison. “Not drying them all the way will be your biggest problem.”

090521-owh-liv-driedtomatoes-p3.jpg

What are sun-dried tomatoes?

Sun-dried tomatoes are tomatoes that have lost about 90% of their weight through the drying process. While they lose most of their water, they retain an intense tomato flavor as the sugars remain. They are perfect for use in recipes where you want the tomato flavor to shine.

Dehydrator vs. oven

Both ways of drying tomatoes will have the same end results. The advantages of using a dehydrator are that it frees up your oven if you have other baking to do or you don’t have to turn on your oven on a hot summer day. Dehydrators are relatively inexpensive, but, if you are like me and don’t have room for one more kitchen gadget, you can achieve similar results by using a very low temperature in your oven.

What kind of tomatoes can you use?

Use whatever tomatoes you have in abundance. In general, fleshier varieties are recommended because they result in more plump dried tomatoes, but you can use any tomatoes you like, big or small. I tried everything from cherry tomatoes to Roma to beefsteak tomatoes. Smaller tomatoes will dry more quickly, larger tomatoes will take longer.

The key is to use uniformly-sized tomatoes in the same batch so that they dry at a similar rate. Keep in mind that some varieties, generally the rounder, flatter tomatoes, have more water content and will take a bit longer to dry. Taller oval tomatoes like Roma tomatoes generally have more meat and less water so they take less time to dry.

090521-owh-liv-driedtomatoes-p2.jpg

The abundance of produce from tomato plants can be dried in the oven to preserve that fresh-from-the-garden goodness for later in the year.

Are your tomatoes done?

Your tomatoes are done when they are very dry but still a bit flexible. When you squeeze them between your fingers they should not be the slightest bit moist or spongy. Check the tomatoes regularly toward the end of the drying period. If the tomatoes are dried too long, they can become tough. If they’re not dried long enough, they will mold quickly.

While there are recipes on the internet that tell how to pack the dried tomatoes in oil, similar to how you would purchase them in the store, there is a risk of botulism growth, said Brison.

Instead, Brison recommends putting the dried tomatoes in a zip-top bag and storing them in the refrigerator or freezer.

“That way you don’t have to worry,” she said.

Dried tomatoes can be stored in the freezer and maintain flavor and texture for about 18 months.

Dried tomatoes vs. tomato powder

Once dried, tomatoes can be used in two ways:

Tomatoes that are dry and brittle — that have no pliability — can be ground into a fine powder. Add the dried tomato slices to a food processor and blend until fine. Sift through a fine-mesh sieve. Blend any larger bits again.

090521-owh-liv-driedtomatoes-p5.jpg

Add a sprinkle of sea salt to tomatoes before drying.

Tomato powder can be used to flavor and thicken sauces, soups and stews. It’s also delicious added to ground beef for tacos, added to cream cheese to make a spread or added to homemade pizza or pasta dough.

You can whip up a quick tomato sauce by mixing the powder with water at a 1:1 ratio. Adjust the water to powder ratio to make tomato paste or a thinner sauce.

The dehydrated tomatoes are great for snacking. They can also be rehydrated and used in many recipes. Simply soak ½ cup tomatoes in 1 cup hot water or broth for about 10 minutes. Once they are soft, pat dry with a paper towel and they are ready to chop or slice for use in recipes.

Rehydrated tomatoes can be used to make a tomato vinaigrette salad dressing, added to deviled eggs or scrambled eggs, added to savory bread and biscuits, or make a sun-dried tomato pesto (recipe below) to use on pizza, pasta or sandwiches.

Storage

Store dried tomato slices in a zip-top bag, squeezing out as much air as possible, in a cool, dry place. Prolong the storage time by storing them in the freezer.

Tomato powder can be stored in an airtight container in a cool, dry place. If you store it in the refrigerator, it will prolong storage time.

090521-owh-liv-driedtomatoes-p4.jpg

Oven ‘Sun-Dried’ Tomatoes

3 pounds ripe tomatoes (quantity is just a guideline, use more or less as desired)

Sea salt

1. Preheat the oven to 180 F. If using a dehydrator set the temperature between 140 F and 160 F.

2. Either wash and core the tomatoes and cut in half if medium-sized and quarter if large. Or, put tomatoes into a pot of boiling water for 60 to 90 seconds. Once the tomato skins split open, transfer to a bowl of ice water to cool slightly. Peel skins and halve or quarter, depending on size.

3. Optional, remove seeds. Removing the seeds and excess liquid will allow tomatoes to dry faster.

4. On a rack or parchment-lined baking sheet (do not use foil, it can react), arrange the tomatoes cut side up and sprinkle very lightly with sea salt. Put in the oven and prop the door open slightly (I used a hot pad) to allow moisture to escape. This will allow for better air circulation and the tomatoes will dry faster this way.

5. Turn the tomatoes over about the halfway point so they can continue drying on the other side. For larger tomatoes, press down on them gently with a spatula to flatten a little and release some of the liquid.

6. The tomatoes are done when they are very dry but still slightly pliable. If you are making tomato powder, continue baking until crisp.

090521-owh-liv-driedtomatoes-p6.jpg

The abundance of produce from tomato plants can be dried in the oven to preserve that fresh-from-the-garden goodness for later in the year.

NOTES:

Drying the tomatoes will take several hours, how many will depend on the size and water content of your tomatoes. Keep the sizes uniform so they dry more or less at the same rate. Watch the tomatoes as they get close to being dry so they don’t burn.

Even if your tomatoes are of uniform size they will still dry at somewhat different rates so keep an eye on them and remove the ones that are done while leaving the others to continue drying.

Check out this tasty dish centered around sun-dried tomatoes.

Sun-dried Tomato Pesto

½ cup dried tomatoes

¾ cup water

¼ cup nuts (pine nuts, almonds or walnuts)

¼ cup green herbs such as basil, cilantro or parsley

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese, optional

Olive oil

1. Pulse all ingredients except olive oil in food processor 3 to 4 times.

2. With processor running, drizzle in olive oil until you reach the consistency you like (typically between 2 to 4 tablespoons).

3. Season with salt and pepper.

University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources

kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375

