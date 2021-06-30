Nebraska man's love of mayonnaise wins him $10,000 in Kraft contest

Friends brought the Kraft contest to Walker’s attention and encouraged him to enter.

He dove into the challenge with gusto.

“I have two friends who make music, and I asked them to help me make a rap song for the contest,” Walker said. “The song is called ‘Dripping With the Mayo.’”

The two-minute video, which can be seen on Walker’s Twitter page (twitter.com/MenAc3_), features Walker and his co-writers Noah Bollow and Andre Stapleton singing and dancing, all while holding large jars of Kraft Mayonnaise. The song also can now be found on iTunes and Spotify.

Hundreds of entries eventually were narrowed down to eight, Walker said. From there, people could vote via social media for their favorite entry. On his livestream, Walker encouraged people to vote for him, telling viewers he would eat an entire jar of mayonnaise live on his show and, if he won, would take a bath in mayo.

Walker said he didn’t know how many votes he had in the end, but he is happy he won. He has since made good on his promise to eat the jar of mayonnaise.